Junior Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Germany make their way into quarters | Hockey News





Argentina took a hard-fought 4-3 victory against Pakistan on Sunday to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Junior Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. They finished Group D in second place, while Germany took first place after beating Egypt 11–0 in the final game of the day.

For Pakistan, which was unable to participate in the 2016 event due to visa issues, it was a disappointing end as they attempted to return to victory after failing to make their mark on the international hock for quite some time. Argentina took the lead in the 10th minute themselves when Bautista Capurro scored a field goal, but Pakistan equalized two minutes into the second quarter when Abdul Rana converted from their first penalty corner of the game.

Argentina didn’t have to wait long to take the lead and this time Ignacio Nardolillo scored three minutes later to make it 2-1. With a quarter-final spot up for grabs, Pakistan didn’t give up and then pushed forward, earning a penalty by the end of the second quarter. Ali Rizwan calmly put in the bottom left corner to make it 2-2.

But just like last time, the 2013 champions didn’t sit back and took the lead again in the closing minutes of the second quarter via Francisco Ruiz. Although Pakistani goalkeeper Waqar had saved Argentina’s second penalty corner of the game a minute ago, he was unable to resist Ruiz’s deflection on a slapshot from Mateo Fernandez from close range.

Both teams kept up the pace and fought it out like a boxing match, but neither could sound the board in the third quarter. Pakistan even won two PCs but couldn’t convert any of them.

Finally, it was Argentina that increased their lead when Ignacio Ibarra . Pakistan withdrew one when Ahmed Aqeel converted a PC six minutes later, but it wasn’t enough as the Argentines persisted to book their place in the last eight. Earlier, in the first game of the day, Spain defeated Korea 9-0 to finish Group C in second place, while the Netherlands took first place after giving the US a 14-0 demolition.

Quarter-final line-up: Germany vs Spain, Netherlands vs Argentina, France vs Malaysia, Belgium vs India

