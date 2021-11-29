NFL Opening Rules for Week 13: NFC contenders are big favorites with Packers on a bye





With no Green Bay Packers game this week, let’s check out Point Spreads in Week 13 of DraftKings. Full NFL Lines Thursday evening: Dallas Cowboys @ New Orleans Saints Sunday early: New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons Sunday late: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Rams Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks Sunday night: Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs Monday night: New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers have the best chance of winning the Super Bowl among NFC teams with a 17 percent projection. They are followed by the Cardinals (13 percent), Buccaneers (13 percent), Cowboys (3 percent) and Rams (2 percent). Right now it feels like a four-team race in the NFC as the Rams put themselves in a position where they’ll likely play on the road in the playoffs with an injured quarterback. “Stafford’s arm has been in a lot of pain, he has elbow pain and his back has a chronic problem that he has to deal with every day. His health is definitely an issue.” – through @diannaESPN per Ram’s sources Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 28, 2021 With that in mind, Packers fans should keep an eye out for the other contenders in the NFC during farewell week: Arizona, Tampa and Dallas. All three of these teams are at least six point favorites this week, with the Cardinals against the Bears, the Buccaneers against the Falcons, and the Cowboys against the Saints. Still, any setback from those teams is a win for the Packers. For example, if the Cardinals, Buccaneers and Cowboys all lose next week, although highly unlikely, Green Bay’s chance of earning a first-round bye would jump from 39 percent to 67 percent. per FiveThirtyEights playoff tool. While Green Bay is resting, there are still plenty of games in Week 13 that could affect their season.

