Live Cricket Updates: Black Caps v India – First Test, Day Five

Tom Latham plays a shot. Photo / Photo Sport

All the test cricket action between the Black Caps and India.

Oh to be a touring cricket team in India where you can play exceptionally well for four days and still have to produce something special on the fifth to claim victory.

Such is the life of the Black Caps after four harrowing days of their first test in Kanpur, where they battled and wrecked like few Kiwi teams before them, but still face a monumental task to emerge victorious on the final day. to get off the bus.

An undulating day four ended with the Black Caps at 4-1 with Tom Latham and night watchman Will Somerville in the fold, chasing 284 for the win after India declared itself punched just before.

They lost to Will Young in the four overs before the game ended, being pinned lbw by Ravichandran Ashwin for two. Young attempted to reverse the decision, but the allotted 15 seconds had elapsed just before he gave the signal for the review, and as he trudged away, it turned out to be another shocking decision by Referee Virender Sharma, with the ball missing a leg stump.

With a minimum of 90 overs available on the final day, and now a man down, the Black Caps will not only have to make history, no foreign team has chased a whopping 284 goal in India’s fourth innings, but will have to do this at a decent clip, with a run rate of over three and more than necessary to beat the remaining 280 runs.

Perhaps victory is not the first goal. Based on their defensive hitting mentality for most of day three, which may have stemmed from the difficulties in scoring on the low, slow and unpredictable field, survival could be the first instinct before their situation is evaluated later in the day.

Regardless, New Zealand still has a sniff of their first test win in India since 1988, reason enough to be careful and go for the win and that sniff is the result of one of the best seam bowling displays ever. in India given circumstances, with Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee together for 14 wickets.

Even so, the visitors will still have mixed feelings after a day when they came so close to breaking the Indian batting lineup, only to be denied by mediocre resistance that may have won the game for the hosts.

India resumed 14-1, 63-run lead, slumped in the opening session, then fell back to 51-5 as a path to New Zealand glory opened wide.

Jamieson and Ajaz Patel had eliminated India’s experienced out-of-form pair Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, before Southee continued his remarkable test with a double wicket maid that threatened to change the game in New Zealand.

The first to go was Mayank Agarwal, who played to a ball that cut away on a perfect line and skinned it to Latham on the second slip, before Ravindra Jadeja was sent off two balls later by another deep trick by Southee, lbw caught by a ball who kicked the left-hander.

India’s lead was only 100, and they were confused, with only one all-rounder left, a wicket-keeper who hadn’t held up due to a stiff neck, and three bowlers.

But they also had the first turn chief, Shreyas Iyer, still in the fold, and that all-rounder happened to be Ashwin, owner of five test centuries.

Also, after heavy workloads from Jamieson, Southee and Patel, skipper Kane Williamson had to use the less threatening Rachin Ravindra and Somerville, allowing the Indian duo to settle in and reach lunchtime at 84-5.

Williamson’s decision was understandable before lunch, but it was a mystery in hindsight, as Ravindra went on and went through seven overs before Jamieson got the ball.

Sure enough, with his second ball he had Ashwin play on his stumps for 32, but a partnership of 52 had extended India’s lead past 150.

Keeper Wriddhiman Saha, absent on day three due to a neck injury, was then dropped at seven, with a powerful swipe from Somerville that just burst through the fingers of a leaping Henry Nicholls at short mid-wicket. It was a tough chance, but hands went to heads and eyes went to heaven, and the next ball went for six, just to rub it in.

Iyer made it an unforgettable debut adding 65 to his first-innings century, and by the end of day five he can be hailed as the man who saved India from defeat.

He left for tea in the final, handing down a Southee delivery to keeper Tom Blundell, but by then the lead was 216, and Saha (61 not out) and Axar Patel (28 not out) made three consecutive 50-run partnerships to put New Zealand on the back foot and give them a challenging goal in the fourth inning, a goal made even more difficult with Young’s sacking.

How heavy? New Zealand has won just two tests in Asia when it last defeated Bangladesh in 2008 (behind 317) and Pakistan in 1969 (behind 82).

Now begins the quest to make three.