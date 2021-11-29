Bowl Projections: Michigan, Oklahoma State Enters College Football Playoff With Alabama Looking In From The Outside

Rivalry Week is in the books, which means Championship Week is on its way, along with the penultimate set of bowl projections ahead of the announcement of the College Football Playoff and other bowl matchups on Sunday, December 5. Sometimes information leaks out ahead of time, and the CBS Sports Bowl projections page is updated throughout the week.

East Carolina accepted a bid for the Military Bowl on Saturday.

The big news of the weekend is that Jim Harbaugh has finally done it! He won the game he was hired for when Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27. The Wolverines are expected to take the Buckeyes’ previous spot as the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff behind No. 1 seed Georgia. The Bulldogs are expected to cement that spot with a win over Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

Cincinnati, which concluded its regular season with a 35-13 win in East Carolina, is still projected into the No. 3 spot. However, there is now a change at number 4.

With Oklahoma State winning its first edition of Bedlam since 2014, it is expected to finish the season as the Big 12 champion with a win over Baylor next Saturday. The Cowboys previously defeated the Bears 24-14 on October 2. That would give Oklahoma State the last place in the playoff for Alabama with two losses.

The CFP selection committee is believed to give preference to conference champions when a decision between two teams is close. Alabama needed four extras to defeat Auburn in the Iron Bowl. While anything can happen in a rivalry game, especially that game, it’s just further proof that Alabama hasn’t beenAlabamaleave. The committee has already moved the Tide down a spot this week, partly based on the playing level. While a loss to No. 1 Georgia next week certainly wouldn’t be a bad defeat, it is expected to cost Alabama a spot in the CFP.

College football play-off

January 10 National Championship

Indianapolis title game Semifinal winners December 31 Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Florida. Semi finals (1) Georgia vs. (4) Oklahoma State December 31 cotton bowl

Arlington, Texas Semi finals (2) Michigan vs. (3) Cincinnati

In the New Year Six, we have an unfortunate rematch between Oregon and the state of Ohio as part of the forecast. The Ducks are the expected Pac-12 champions and the Buckeyes are expected to be the highest-ranked Big Ten team after the Wolverines, which are projected for the CFP. However, the Rose Bowl could choose Michigan State instead if it wants to avoid the regular-season rematch — and it’s the Rose Bowl’s choice, not the committee’s.

Of course, if Utah beats Oregon, the problem is solved. Utah would face Ohio State in the Rose Bowl unless Iowa upset Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. If that happened, the CFP matchups would change with the Hawkeyes playing in the Rose Bowl as Big Ten champions.

Pittsburgh is listed for the Peach Bowl as the expected ACC champion, but if Wake Forest wins, the Demon Deacons would take that spot. It seems unlikely that any of those teams will be sent west to play in the Fiesta Bowl.

There are still so many options left based on the championship results. Check back later this week for my take on each team’s path to the College Football Playoff, no matter how ridiculous some of those scenarios are.

New Years Six bowl games

January 1st Sugar

New Orleans SEC vs Big 12 Alabama vs. Baylor January 1st Rose

Pasadena, California. Big Ten vs Pac-12 Ohio State vs. Oregon January 1st fiesta

Glendale, Aris. In general vs in general Michigan State vs. Notre Dame Dec 30 Peach

Atlanta In general vs in general Be Missvs. Pittsburgh

Another potential regular-season rematch will appear in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, which is expected to select West Virginia and Maryland. The two played against each other in the season opener. The Big 12 selection process will likely leave the bowl with the Mountaineers, but the Big Ten, who has the final say on where its teams go, could trade Penn State there and place Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Thanks to four wins by teams that were at least a touchdown underdog on Saturday, we have 83 bowl-eligible teams, including 13 of the 14 SEC teams, setting a record for an FBS conference. After a season of projecting that it would take at least two 5-7 teams to fill the bowls, we ended up with one more than needed instead. That means Ball State is not expected to go to a bowl despite qualifying.

The Bahamas Bowl is expected to announce its participants before the championship games this week because of the time it takes those teams to prepare for international travel. That is a game between Conference USA and MAC, and the teams that participate in those championship games are not selected for the Bahamas Bowl.

Can’t see your team? Check out the rest of Jerry Palm’s updated bowl projections.