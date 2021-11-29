Williams College men’s ice hockey concedes 2 power-play goals, leaves 3-1 decision to SUNY Oswego | Sport

WILLIAMSTOWN The first weekend of men’s hockey games at Williams College in over two years may not have gone the way coach Bill Kangas and his players would have liked. But there is still a lot to be gained from a 0-2 weekend.

It’s early in the year and although we played after 650 days last weekend, we have a lot of new players playing their first college games, Kangas said. We had 15 guys playing their first games tonight. It’s a good experience for those guys.

It’s been a long year, and as I told the guys at the beginning, we talked about a journey, it’s a process and we have to work on getting better every day.

The Ephs played Oswego State for the second time in as many days on Sunday afternoon, and while the Ephs scored for the first time this weekend, the Lakers scored three unanswered goals in a 3-1 win.

Travis Broughman’s power-play goal late in the second period broke the tie and helped the Lakers (5-3-1) a big weekend sweep of the Ephs (2-2).

The power play was an issue all weekend. Oswego, 3-0 winners on Saturday night, scored six goals against Williams. Four of them were in the power play, one was an empty goal on Saturday night and one of Sunday’s goals tied the score as the Ephs were about to be called off for another penalty. It was a 6-on-5 situation.

Now, go back and spend a whole week in special teams, Kangas said. Work on our power play, work on our murder of course, so we can get better at that. Watch a lot of video, that’s good.

Williams first took a lead in the first period in 2021 when two of the Eph newcomers came together for the count. Jacob Monroe, a sophomore, scored his first college goal in 6 minutes and 16 seconds, after a draft from freshman Jack Sabre.

Monroe and Saber are among those 16 players in purple, gold and white making their college debuts this season. Williams has 10 sophomores on the roster, but none of them played their first seasons because NESCAC canceled the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first of those power play goals came with less than a minute left in the first period. Williams Niko Karamanis blocked Tyler Antonucci’s blast from the point. The puck slipped to Jackson Arcan, who put it behind first-year goalkeeper Cal Sandquist to tie the score.

Sandquist, who made his first start in college, was high in the second period with 11 saves. He just couldn’t make it to the 12th.

Ten seconds after a tripping call against Eph defender Ben Lawrick, Travis Broughman turned a shot from Ryan Dickinson past Sandquist, making it 2-1 at 18:31 of the second. Dickinson is one of four Division I transfers playing for the Lakers. Dickinson began his college career in Ohio State, while Troy Robillard played in Alaska Anchorage and the duo of Garrett Clegg and Quinn Warmuth moved to Oswego after Robert Morris dropped out of hockey.

In fact, it was Clegg who scored the insurance goal at 4:04 of the third period.

The score may not have pleased Kangas and his team, but the veteran coach said he was delighted with the performance of Evergreen’s freshman goalkeeper Colonel Evan Ruschil, who was the reigning NESCAC Player of the Week after his exclusion from Colby and Bowdoin last week, gave up two goals in Fridays 3-0 loss. He got a day off and Sandquist got the start.

He played great. Were very happy with that, Kangas said. He’s going to be a great college keeper. Were excited that he is here. He did very well, especially for his first start in college.

Williams will practice much of the week in preparation for the NESCAC home games this weekend against Connecticut College and Tufts, Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, respectively. These are the first of four consecutive conference games to be played in the friendly environment of Lansing Chapman Rink.

It’s two weeks before the break, he said, so we need to make our mark this weekend.

Oswego 1 1 1 3

Williams 1 0 0 1

First period

W Jacob Monroe (Jack Sabre), 6:16. O Jackson Arcan (Tyson Kirkby, Tyler Antonucci), PP, 19:01

Sanctions Pinto (W), Holding, 17:19.

Second period

O Travis Broughman (Shane Bull, Ryan Dickinson), PP, 18:31.

Sanctions LeBlanc (O), Hooking, 2:28. Lawrick (W), Trippen, 18:21.

Third period

O Garrett Clegg (unassisted), 4:04.

Sanctions Lawrick (W), Boarding, 4:04. Broughman (B) Interference, 7:00 a.m.

Saves O: Kozikowski 5-8-13 26; W: Sandquist 9-11-9 29.