Chinese and American mixed doubles duo win bronze at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships





Lin Gaoyuan (left) from China and Lily Zhang from the US attend the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, US, on November 29, 2021. Photo: VCG Table tennis players Lin Gaoyuan of China and Lily Zhang of the US, who formed a mixed doubles team, earned bronze medals Monday morning in the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, US, 50 years after the US and China became involved in what became known as ‘ping pong diplomacy’. Despite trailing 0 to 2, Lin and Zhang came to a draw in two games each before dropping the deciding game to Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata 2 to 3. Zhang’s medal is the first World Table Tennis Championship medal to be awarded to an American player in 62 years. The latter was a bronze medal for men’s singles collected by Dick Miles at the 1959 World Table Tennis Championships held in Dortmund. By the way, another Chinese mixed doubles team formed by Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha stepped up to face Harimoto and Hayata in the gold medal match scheduled for Monday afternoon. The Chinese and American mixed doubles duo of Lin and Zhang were the center of attention during these World Table Tennis Championships. Although they didn’t train together for the competition for a long time, they made it to the last four. Both players thought it was a great result for pairing for the first time, even though they didn’t make it to the final. “Lily is also a very strong teammate who is very good at mixed doubles, especially as she had a lot of guts to get some important shots. She is more decisive when it comes to the crunch,” Lin told China Central Television (CCTV), who noted that Zhang is also a psychology PhD holder. “I think this combination has so many special aspects because it’s the 50th anniversary of Ping-Pong Diplomacy, where these two countries China and the US come together through table tennis. It’s really incredible,” Zhang told CCTV. Although the Chinese and American mixed doubles duo failed to make it to the finals, it was the first time since 1959 that the American team took the podium at the World Table Tennis Championships. Many fans came to the semifinals to cheer on Lin and Zhang. “This year also marks the 50th anniversary of China-US ping-pong diplomacy. As a student studying in the US, I really hope that the relationship between the two countries can have greater drive in the current era, just like the little ball 50 years ago did,” Chinese student Lu Jiahui told CCTV. Global times

