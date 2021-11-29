Conservatives want Australian cricket captain to shut up about climate

After what must have been an exhausting few weeks discrediting climate action by the COP26 rallies in Glasgow, Australias conservative media warriors have had to regroup to face the worst possible threat: a climate activist cricket captain.

Pat Cummins was named as the 47th captain of the Australian men’s Test Cricket team last week. But it was in the days leading up to his appointment, when news broke that the NSW-born fast bowler was being interviewed for the lane that Murdoch newspapers raised the alarm.

If Cummins becomes Australia’s test captain, join the game so the game gets active on things like climate change, wrote Peter Lalor last Wednesday in The Australian.

The bowler made his politics clear last month in a revealing interview with Australian magazine The Weekend and has shown his hand with his leadership role in the Cool Down initiative, a climate change initiative involving 300 fellow athletes.

The cooling down The initiative also includes former Wallaby captain David Pocock, AFLW player and sports commentator Daisy Pearce, Olympic swimmers Cate and Bronte Campbell, world champion surfer Mick Fanning and cricket veteran Ian Chappell, among many others.

The movement hopes to use the platforms of these respected and recognized athletes to support scientific calls for Australia to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

According to Lalor, the university-trained Cummins also wants to install solar energy at cricket clubs and is aware of the CO2 emissions associated with playing and the impact climate change has on cricket.

The game has a large footprint. We fly all over the world in jets, we have huge stadiums, play under huge lights, the fields use so much valuable water. There is a lot we can do, he told Weekend Australian. Sports will be affected but cricket in particular we are subject to the elements.

Now that Cummins has been given the job, the media attention over his climate concerns and the debate over whether he should be allowed to have an opinion about anything off the pitch is well and truly underway.

He’s entitled to his opinion, said Tom Elliott, host of 3AW Drive, who also has a college degree and a Bachelor of Commerce. But if I were Pat Cummins, I’d focus on winning The Ashes.

Athletes think that because they are good at sports, we should listen to them about other things. And yet the reality is that most of the time we shouldn’t.

And let’s face it, if you’re an international cricketer getting paid hundreds of thousands, if not millions, to play in India and all sorts of different countries, your carbon footprint is much higher than the average person’s.

Cricketers fly around in first class and business class causing a lot more pollution than the average person because their job, playing cricket professionally, requires them to be in every corner of the world.

I don’t see how on the one hand you can make money by flying all over the world with one blow, lecturing other people about climate change.

Elliott has shape on climate and energy. In 2017, he called for a “massive, state-wide blackout” to halt the rollout of renewables. It seems to be a common wish of conservatives. Energy Secretary Angus Taylor’s wife once hoped for the same, saying it took one to “teach leftists a lesson”.

The Daily Telegram also weighed in on the topic of Cummins’ climate visions, publishing Tim Blair’s opinion under the headline Woke or Guy, suggesting you can’t be both, especially if you’re also a prominent athlete.

So who is qualified to speak about climate?

As former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Ruddo put it in an open letter to Blair in 2019, we should probably take our advice on this subject from world-class scientists [who] have studied the climate and environment as their lives work.

From the few words he’s said on the subject and the action he’s taken to join the Cool Down initiative, Pat Cummins seems to be taking his advice from climate scientists. And we think that’s a great sign of a good leader.