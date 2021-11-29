Chaos in College Football: Arkansas Could Take Advantage





What a crazy day in college football. This comes after a very wild Saturday full of college football. Can I just say how nice it is not to have a program in one of these coaching carousels? Arkansas has just concluded their best regular season since 2011, and a bowling match (as of now unknown) awaits the Hogs. Morale is high, confidence is there and a much-needed sense of stability is present in the Razorback football program. So, with Lincoln Riley overtaking OU for USC, the LSU track still open and Texas in ruins after a horrific season; How does this work? benefit the Razorbacks? While I can’t say this will definitely help the Razorbacks, I feel it will play a part in strengthening our program in the long run; especially in recruiting. There are numerous pledges to OU who had strong relationships with Arkansas but ultimately chose the Sooners. Will any of these players, like Tulsa’s Gentry Williams or Bixby’s Luke Hasz, take a second look at the nearby Razorbacks? Both recruits gave Arkansas legit looks in their recruiting process. Picking up just one of these two recruits would be a huge boost for Arkansas. LSU usually recruits well within its confines, but with the program in limbo, it will be difficult to convince me that Sam Pittman and his staff are not currently making strong efforts in Louisiana. I didn’t even mention the state of Texas and how much Razorback’s success this season could affect recruiting there. Wins over A&M and Texas will pay off in the hiring process for the Hogs. Little things add up to the bigger picture. Sam Pittman and his staff have proven they can recruit, although not so far at what some would call an elite level. I think that will change soon. The class of 2023 is already off to a strong start, as we discussed earlier. The future is bright in Arkansas. If you use Twitter, take a moment to review some of the interactions of higher-rated recruits to Arkansas. This string of success attracts the attention of children eager to play for a hungry program. Now enjoy this stability. We’ve been through hard times, it’s finally our turn to catch our breath and enjoy these moments. Thank you for reading! Follow my Twitter (@wxzachary) for more sports-related content in Arkansas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arkansasfight.com/2021/11/28/22806984/chaos-in-college-football-arkansas-could-benefit-sam-pittman-oklahoma-sooners-texas-recruiting

