Hockey roundup: Alexandria girls, Blizzard falls after tough third periods





Alexandria’s girls hockey team wants to play as many good teams as possible during the regular season to get ready for the Section 8AA playoffs, and by going to Maple Grove on Saturday, the Cardinals had a good test against an opponent not in the league. section sat. The Crimsons are 3-0-1 after a third 3-goal period to secure a 3-0 win over the Cardinals (1-3). Tia Rice, Bella Shipley and Ella Olson all scored when Maple Grove defeated Alexandria 39-18. The Alexandria Blizzard faced the top team in the West Division on Saturday night when Granite City hosted the Blizzard, winning 7-1 after a third period of 4 goals. The Lumberjacks are about to run away with the division, improving to 20-1 by 40 points. Mason City is second in the division with 29 points and a 14-6-1 record. Alexandria got a late goal in the first period from Ryan Hadland on assists from Matt McIntyre and Sean Kenny, making it a 1-1 game in the first half. Granite City responded with two goals in the second period and four in the third. Bjorn Jorgenson and Kullan Daikawa each scored two goals, while Zak Kennett, Andrew Butler and Nick Mountain each scored one goal. Joey Greilich had 35 saves and 7 goals allowed in the net for Alexandria. Quentin Sigurdson stopped 16 shots to take the win. The Blizzard is fourth in the West Division with 18 points and a record of 9-10. Alexandria heads to Willmar on December 1 to take on the WarHawks, before the Blizzard hosts Granite City at the Runestone Community Center on December 3. Both games start at 7:10 PM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.echopress.com/sports/hockey/7300328-Hockey-roundup-Alexandria-girls-Blizzard-fall-after-tough-third-periods The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos