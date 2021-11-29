Chinese player faces racist comment at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships





For a sport largely dominated by Asians, table tennis is becoming an easy place to receive a lot of racist comments. The most recent instance of such a case of racism occurred during the ongoing final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships, where a Chinese player was verbally abused and taunted during a match against a British dude. During the Round of 16 men’s singles match, where China’s No. 9 world ranking Liang Jingkun competed against Britain’s No. 15 Liam Pitchford, certain members of the crowd started shouting: “Yellow banana. ! Yellow banana!” and mocking the skin color (non-white) of Asians and being openly disrespectful to Jingkun. For the first time, the United States of America – a country that lives and breathes so-called masculine, adrenaline-pumping sports like basketball, baseball and soccer – will host the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals to be held in Houston from November 23 to 29 of the same month. The fourth round encounter between Jingkun and Pitchford was tense and it was during the tie-breaker where the score remained at 8-4 that Liam motioned Pitchford to rest and sat down to grab a banana which was handed to him. Jingkun also went to meet his coach for a short chat – this was when the crowd started buzzing and one of the spectators said “Yellow banana, yellow!” called out. on-loop, very loudly, until other members of the audience started singing it too for a while. While no suspect has yet been identified, it is believed that the name-calling was aimed at Jingkun, given the circumstances of the match. The Chinese player, however, didn’t let this get in the way or affect his play – he went on to seal the win, 4-3. While many also assume that the man from the audience was referring to Pitchford with the banana, the mention of the word yellow, which is considered racist in an Asian context. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has strongly condemned the act, saying in a statement Sunday night that it will not tolerate racist behavior and has been working closely with the local organizing committee to prevent racist incidents from happening again during the Houston Games. The Chinese Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) has already filed a complaint about this with the ITTF and is waiting for strict measures.

