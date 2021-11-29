We just follow the law, says cricket boss





By Carlena Knight President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Leon Kuma Rodney has responded to critics who have accused the body of discriminating against unvaccinated athletes with the announcement of their upcoming competition. The proposed Vax 8 tournament will be the first cricket competition since February, when CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles captured the ABCA Super 40 title in Bethesda. However, the competition on December 18 and 19 is only open to fully vaccinated players. During his speech on Friday’s Good Morning JoJo sports show, Rodney tried to explain that the protocols are not up to his organization, but the law of the land. He explained that he is not forcing anyone to do anything they do not want to, and clarified that the ABCA must follow the rules in force. Let me make it absolutely clear to the public: The ABCA doesn’t tell you to get vaccinated, we tell you what the law of the land says, and we have to abide by the laws of the land. No one says you should get vaccinated. They tell you that if you want to play, you have to get vaccinated. So you have a choice, get vaccinated and play or you stay unvaccinated and don’t play. It is your choice. We just run protocols, and the protocols say if you want to play competitive sports, you need to get vaccinated, Rodney said. In March last year, the government halted all sports competitions after the country registered its first Covid-19 case. Since then, only a handful of sports, including cricket and cycling, have hosted successful competitions, while close-knit team sports such as basketball have failed to host events. But earlier this month, the cabinet announced that all sporting events will be given the green light as of November 22. According to the rules, all players taking part in competitions must be fully vaccinated, while fans entering the field must also be fully vaccinated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://antiguaobserver.com/we-are-just-following-the-law-says-cricket-boss/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos