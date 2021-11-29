Sports
Music City, Gator, Duke’s Mayo or others?
The SEC has 13 bowl-eligible teams, the most by any single conference in college football history, and Tennessee is one of them.
Where do the Vols go in a crowded field? There are a few options.
First, it’s important to understand how SEC teams are placed in bowls.
Georgia and maybe Alabama will make it to the College Football Playoff. Alabama or Ole Miss will play in the Sugar Bowl as the second highest ranked SEC team. If Alabama plays in the Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss should be in a New Years Six bowl with a big bid.
Next, the Citrus Bowl chooses between the remaining SEC teams. Kentucky (9-3), Texas A&M (8-4) and Arkansas (8-4) seem to be the best options.
OUTLOOK:Does Josh Heupel’s Progress Have Lasting Power? UT players believe it can take a long time
THE FUTURE OF THE WHORE:What’s next for Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker?
TO SUMMARISE:Vols defeated Vanderbilt to set Josh Heupel’s first season winning record
After that, a secondary pool of SEC bowls where UT will land includes the Outback (Tampa), Gator (Jacksonville), Music City (Nashville), Dukes Mayo (Charlotte), Texas (Houston), and Liberty (Memphis) bowls. That’s close to the preferred order of many teams, although technically the six bowls are even in the selection process.
Kentucky, Texas A&M or Arkansas minus the Citrus Bowl entrant would probably get their first shot at the Outback Bowl. It is unlikely that UT (7-5) will drop to the Texas Bowl or Liberty Bowl with five 6-6 teams in the field.
That would put the Volsin in the middle of the pool. Intriguing matchups or other circumstances can rearrange the deck in unexpected ways, but here are UT’s likely leading options:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
December 31 in Jacksonville
Why Tennessee: UT wants to scale to Florida and the Outback should be out of reach. After the Citrus and Outback are filled and the remaining team with the second-best record (Kentucky, Texas A&M or Arkansas) fits better into another bowl by matchup or preference, the Vols can land here.
Why not Tennessee: If a combination of Kentucky, Texas A&M and Arkansas fills the Citrus, Outback and Gator for their better records then this place is never available. In addition, UT played in the Gator Bowl two years ago.
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
December 30 in Nashville
Why Tennessee: If the Outback and Gator are filled by the aforementioned trio of teams, the Music City of Dukes Mayo would likely be preferred by the UT. Also, Nashville really wants the UT fanbase to help recoup the lost revenue when Music City Bowl was canceled last year due to COVID-19. UT has not played in the Music City Bowl since 2016.
Why not Tennessee: If the Vols can get into the Gator, they’re not an option for Music City. Or a better matchup may be available at the Dukes Mayo Bowl. When it comes to Music City or Dukes Mayo, the SEC will have to weigh its options. Mississippi State is the only other 7-5 team.
Dukes Mayo Bowl
December 30 in Charlotte
Why Tennessee: UT could be one of the top picks of the Music City of Dukes Mayo. If so, the best match-up may determine where the Vols go, or it may depend on the preference of the school or bowl. UT has never played in the Dukes Mayo Bowl, previously the Belk Bowl, which has hosted six SEC teams since 2014.
Why not Tennessee: It is not a new venue for the Vols, who played the 2018 season opener against West Virginia at the Bank of America Stadium, the site of the Dukes Mayo Bowl. And South Carolina could fit here because it’s less than 100 miles from Charlotte.
