Russia knocks holders Spain out of Davis Cup | tennis news





PARIS: Russia knocked reigning champions Spain out of the Davis Cup on Sunday to set up a quarter-final against Sweden.

The Russians’ draw against the exhausted Spanish team came down to a late-night doubles encounter in Madrid.

Aslan Karatsev and number five in the world Andrey Rublev beat Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 to win Group A and deprive the Spanish team of the chance to play in front of their home crowd in Madrid on Thursday. play .

The Russians, playing under the name of the Russian Tennis Federation due to sanctions against the Russian sport for doping, got off to a poor start on the tying run when Lopez defeated Rublev 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first singles.

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev stepped out to tie the score with a 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) win over Pablo Carreno Busta, before the doubles decided the match.

Great Britain secured a spot in the last eight on Sunday with a come-from-behind victory over the Czech Republic and will face Germany on Tuesday in Innsbruck.

Kazakhstan and Croatia also reached the last eight.

Dan Evans’ surprising 6-2, 7-5 loss to world No. 143 Tomas Machac left Britain and had to fight back to secure a second straight win and take first place in Group C.

But Cameron Norrie won a second set, beating Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 2-6, 6-1, before Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski teamed up to defeat Machac and Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-2 in Innsbruck.

“We’ve been underdogs and managed to get victories. The Czech team played well — a very young team. Machac turned into a top 20 player overnight!” British captain Leon Smith told the BBC.

The tapes in Austria will be played behind closed doors due to new coronavirus restrictions in the country.

France, after beating the Czechs and losing to Great Britain, are out of the tournament.

Germany backed up their shocking win over Novak Djokovic’s Serbia by fighting back to beat host nation Austria and continue as Group F winners.

Serbia had to settle for second place but advanced as one of the top runners-up to a quarter-final against Kazakhstan in Madrid on Wednesday.

Dominik Koepfer lost 6-1, 7-5 to Jurij Rodionov to trouble the Germans, but Jan-Lennard Struff tied the score by passing Dennis Novak 7-5, 6-4.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz completed the job in doubles, as did Djokovic and Serbia on Saturday, beating Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald 6-3, 6-4.

Croatia only needed one rubber win against Hungary to take first place in Group D and 242nd-ranked Nino Serdarusic did just that in the opening game against Fabian Marozsan in Turin.

His success 6-4, 6-4 helped prevent a nerve-racking end to the tie for the two-time winners, as Marin Cilic lost the second basehit 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to impressive Hungarian youngster Zsombor Piros .

Italy will have the advantage of home support when it faces the Croats in Turin on Monday.

Kazakhstan reached the knockout stage by beating the number two Canada of 2019 in Madrid.

Kazakhstan, which defeated Sweden on Saturday, came out on top again thanks to singles wins for Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik, over Brayden Schnur and Vasek Pospisil respectively.

Bublik drew the ire of the Spanish crowd for delivering an under-arms service at 4-4 in the second set, but that only seemed to spur him on.

“As a legend says, when you go to sleep, know that I won thanks to you,” he told the crowd, referring to US Open champion Medvedev.

The tournament was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

