ANAs long as it was Michael Vaughan’s word to Azeem Rafiqs, Vaughan might have just held on. Rafiq accused the former England cricket captain of making a racist remark before a 2009 match in Yorkshire Telegraph column that he was mentioned in the report about the incident, but denied making the racist comments. He said the charge was like being hit on the head with a brick. When two other players, Adil Rashid and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, confirmed it, he continued to deny it. It wasn’t until the weekend that he softened his stance, saying he was sorry for the pain Rafiq had suffered, while insisting he hadn’t said anything racist.

Will this demi-apology be enough to save his broadcasting career? The BBC had already released a Vaughans podcast with Phil Tufnell. On Wednesday, they confirmed that they were kicking him out of their Test Match Special (AND SO FORTH) team for the Ashes tour to Australia.

Although he is involved in an important story in cricket, for editorial reasons we do not believe it would be appropriate for Michael Vaughan to play a role on our Ashes team or wider coverage of the sport at this time, the company said in a statement. . We require our employees to talk about relevant topics and his involvement in the Yorkshire story represents a conflict of interest. A deal to comment on the Ashes for broadcast on BT Sport is also under threat.

It’s hard not to feel sorry for Vaughan, whose broadcasting career hangs in the balance for words he’s only been accused of, albeit convincing. Had he come out convincingly? MEA blame, the situation may be different. David Lloyd, the coach and commentator, who also got caught up in the Rafiq storm, sincerely apologized for abusive text messages. So far he has stuck to his job.

Still, maybe it wasn’t enough for Vaughan. Lloyd, a 74-year-old Lancastrian whose heart generally seems to be in the right place, is getting more slack than Vaughan, 47, whose annus mirabilis as a 2005 player was hardly a distant past. In the modern media world, a plausible accusation is enough to make a position untenable. Presenters should be whiter than white, especially white men. One by one, the cricket broadcast is chasing England’s boys, the chunterbanterers, who have dominated news coverage for decades. First Sky’s Gower and Botham, then Boycott, now Vaughan, they all shuffled to a perpetual post-broadcast curry house. Tufnell will be soon, one would have thought. Probably Lloyd, despite his apparent reprieve. Rob Key is a jovial presence, but could he make it through in 2021? I’m not sure. This is the twilight of the laddy’s ex-pro. A hodgepodge of voices is all well and good, but I can’t be the only listener whose heart sinks when I hear Tufnell rush in for another chat about what snacks he’s bought at the gas station.

Whatever Vaughan’s merits, the bigger risk to the classic ex-pro pundits is that there’s more competition for comment posts than ever. Although he is a brilliant batsman and captain, Vaughan has never been better at talking about the game than at playing it. He has sometimes given the impression that he is there because it seems the most obvious choice. No one can hold a bat to Sir Alastair Cook, but Test centuries are no guarantee behind the mic. They make an interesting contrast to Mike Atherton, whose professional standing lags far behind Vaughans, but who is an astute, thoughtful analyst, and not coincidentally an elegant writer.

Today, there are hundreds of rivals hot on their heels, and not just men. Women have been a revelation in commentary, especially Ebony Rainford-Brent and Isa Guha. Any idea that they were hired as acts of symbolism was dismantled years ago. The opposite is true: they have to be twice as good. With so much cricket being broadcast around the world, there is no shortage of opportunities for new commentators to prove their worth.

On TV, where the photos mean fewer descriptions are needed, the task is entrusted to two ex-professionals. Here, the middle-aged white men who still play a part are the ones with an edge beyond a former player. Shane Warne makes a living from his reputation and intelligence. Kevin Pietersen is a kind of cricket Chris Sutton, divisive but capable of expressing strong opinions on every aspect of the game in an instant. Nasser Hussain cuts a lost figure, but I suppose he always did. Maybe that’s its USP. There will always be room for a safe pair of hands, but the current pros starting on the air should do so in the knowledge that the days of sinecures for former captains are over. Carlos Brathwaite is a natural. Stuart Broad has been promisingly direct in his outings so far, as has Steven Finn. You get the feeling that they know they need to sing a little bit before their dinner.

Cricket broadcasts have always been strong in diversity. A five-day test allows plenty of time to fill. The AND SO FORTH structure, including a summary of the opposition parties, meant that years before football caught up, we heard Indian, Australian, Sri Lankan, West Indian and Pakistani broadcasters, all well informed and eloquent. In Michael Holding, Sky possibly had the best voice not only in cricket, but also in broadcasting. AND SO FORTH“The program that John Arlott and Brian Johnston gave us has always had room for both specialist broadcasters and the ex-pros. Unlike football, cricket is content with being able to be informed and eloquent about a sport without having played it at the highest level. Vaughan, Swann, Tufnell and comrades, the guys, add aural variety, less polished vowels, a dressing room atmosphere to match all the stats and well-played phrasing. But if that’s all they offer, maybe it’s time for a change. If Vaughan leaves, that means an entrance for someone else, not a bad thing in a sport that tends to be slow. All the best teams need competition for places.