Statements by OU Athletics – University of Oklahoma

“We are grateful for Lincoln Riley for his leadership as the head coach of our football program for the past five seasons, and we wish him the best at USC. As Sooners, we know that our better days are always ahead, and we are committed to the continued success of our legendary football program. While we have had stars and icons over the years, Sooner football is not defined by one person, but by the excellence that we have enjoyed and retained for generations. Our future is unlimited and we will undoubtedly find a visionary leader for our next exciting chapter. Until then, we’re lucky enough to be in the great hands of Sooner legend Coach Bob Stoops. Boomer!”

STATEMENT FROM THE VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS JOE CASTIGLIONE:

“I would like to thank Coach Riley for all he has done to help our football program since he arrived in Normandy in 2015. The leadership and ingenuity he displayed during his two years as Attacking Coordinator made our decision to hire him. promoted to head coach when Bob Stoops turned off a no-brainer, and he certainly lived up to expectations in his five years as head coach.

“Oklahoma has one of the best football programs and jobs in the country. Our storied history, annual conference and national championship hunt, massive fan support, wonderful facilities and quality of life make this an incredible place to recruit and coach, and we have started the search for our next great leader.

“Coach Stoops, who will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame next week, will be our interim head coach. He looks forward to the opportunity and we appreciate everything he has done and continues to do for our athletics department and football program. Our team and our players are in good hands under his leadership.

“When we met the team today, I let our players know that our program is about them. It will always be greater than any person. And just as it always has been, Oklahoma football is in position for greatness. “

STATEMENT BY LINCOLN RILEY:

“My time at OU included some of the most special years of my life and the life of my family. I had so many great memories and made so many wonderful friends that we will take with us forever. Lots of things that we can be a part of here I am incredibly proud of the success on the field, the success off the field, the players. Proud of the staff. Proud of the way we have worked so well with the university and our administration. We have included two phenomenal leaders in President Harroz to have and Joe Castiglione , and they were everything I could ever ask for in this role and more.

“Leaving OU was probably the hardest decision of my life. OU is one of the best college football programs in the country, and always has been. That’s not going to change. It’s not going to change in the SEC, it’s not going to change with another head coach It has stood the test of time and will continue to do so This was a personal decision based solely on my willingness to take on a new challenge and I felt this was the right opportunity for me and my family to do that.

“We will leave here with fond memories. It will be very hard to say goodbye to Norman, but it will always be part of our family, our history. I will be an Early fan as long as I live a fan of this state, from this university and the people here. I love them very much.”

STATEMENT FROM OU INTERIM HEAD COACH BOB STOOPS:

“First of all I am a program man and everything I can do to help OU and support the players, of course I am happy to do it. I will do everything I can to help them finish the season in a strong and successful way and I’m definitely looking forward to that.

“Lincoln has done an amazing job in his five years as head coach here and I appreciate everything he has done for this program. I will always appreciate the close friendship we have had and will continue to have. I wish the best for him, Caitlin and their family.”