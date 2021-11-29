These are the 2021 All-North Jersey teams





After an exciting season, the following players have been selected for the 2021 All-North Jersey girls’ tennis teams. Later this month, we’ll be announcing the nominees for Girls Tennis Player of the Year, to be announced at the North Jersey High School Sports Awards in 2022. Anna Chow Demarest senior Chows’ presence on the first singles coincided with the largest four-year period in the program’s history. With Chow dominating the competition, the Norwegian women won the NJSIAA state section and group crowns this year. In four years, Chow led her team to four section and two group titles, and one Bergen County Tournament Championship for major schools. Phoebe Devine Ridgewood freshman Maroons coach Joe Staunton referred to Devine as his freshman phenom for the season and she fit the bill. Devine went 16-3 with her losses to state singles champion Stephanie Yakoff and two players from the Marlboros Tournament of Champions-winning team. She reached the state singles tournament Round of 32 and led her team to the NJSIAA North 1, Group 4 championship. Erin Ha holy angels junior With Ha on first basehits, Holy Angels captured the crown of the Bergen County Major School Tournament this year. Arguably the state’s second best player behind Fort Lees Stephanie Yakoff, she became the first player in three years to take a set from Yakoff and drop a three-setter in the final of Bergen County’s first singles. Ha also reached the NJSIAA state singles semifinals, where she lost to Yakoff in straight sets. Brooke Hess Holy angels senior Hess helped the Angels win the Bergen County Major School Tournament title as a freshman and helped lead this year’s team to the same. She won her second provincial title in second singles before reaching the semifinals of the NJSIAA Singles Tournament. The highlight of Hess’ career may have come as a freshman when she gave her team the NJSIAA Non-Public-A group crown with a three-set win from behind against Pingry. Christine Richiez Park Ridge Seniors Richiez confirmed her legacy as the greatest player in Owls history, winning the first singles crown of the Bergen County Small School Tournament. She went 24-1, racking up a school record of 85 career wins against just six defeats. Richiez reached the NJSIAA Singles Tournaments Round of 16 and led the Owls to their second consecutive NJIC Patriot crown, the first time the team has ever won consecutive league titles. Stephanie Yakoff Fort Lee junior Yakoff looked set to become only the second player in the 48-year history of the NJSIAA Singles Tournament to win four crowns. But after crushing competition as a freshman, the Bridgewoman phenomenon was denied the chance to win her second crown last year as the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. Still, Yakoff defended her 2019 title this fall and also defended her 2019 Bergen County Tournament first singles championship, beating Holy Angels Erin Ha in the final. Isabelle Cardinal, Fort Lee Freshman Yahli Noy, Demarest junior Arya Ramalingam, Leonia senior Ella Saxton, Ramapo senior Chloe Wu, Saddle River Day junior Megan Yi, Tenafly junior Final Top 20 team ranking 1. Demarest (19-1) 2. Holy Angels (11-2) 3. Tenafly (12-3) 4. Ramapo (14-3) 5. Ridgewood (14-4) 6. Leonia (23-1) 7. Northern Highlands (11-5) 8. Pascack Hills (13-2) 9. Creskill (17-4) 10. Dwight Englewood (15-4) 11. Mountains Tech (10-5) 12. Glen Rock (12-4) 13. Park Edge (15-3) 14. Immaculate Heart (9-4) 15. Fort Lee (9-3) 16. Wayne Valley (14-2) 17. Wayne Hills (12-2) 18. Passaic Tech (12-3) 19. Old Tappan (6-7) 20. Pascack Valley (7-8)

