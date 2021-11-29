Men’s Hockey Locked Out by Providence College in 2021 Mayors Cup

The men’s hockey team (1-7, 1-5 Eastern College Athletic Conference) fell 4-0 at Meehan Auditorium on Saturday night at No. 14 Providence College (12-5, 6-3 Hockey East) in the Mayors Cup, the annual matchup between the two intracity rivals. Earlier in the week, the Bears fell 5-2 to number 15 Harvard (5-3-1).

The matchup with Providence was the 105th between the two schools and the 35th since the introduction of the Mayors Cup trophy.

Players who spoke to The Herald said the game is special. You can’t win that many championships during the year, so getting the chance to win a trophy was huge for us, said defender Luke Krys 23.

But with Saturday’s defeat, the Bears have now lost six to the Friars, dating back to January 2016.

Providence took the lead six minutes into the game and Brett Berard scored a wraparound goal before Brown goalkeeper Luke Kania GS was able to stretch over the net.

Brown created some good chances over the remainder of the period, including a shot from striker Thomas Manty 25 that just prevented the Providence goalkeeper from going through his legs.

Still, some strong saves by Kania, who scored 42 in the game, narrowed Bruno’s deficit to one in the first break. But two Providence goals in the first five minutes of the second period put the Bears in a deep hole.

Brown couldn’t find it just past Providence goalkeeper Austin Cain, who saved a one-timer in the second period from a wide open Cole Quisenberry 23 and a pole from Michael Maloney 22 during a break from Bruno.

In the third period, Providence scored a fourth goal, deflecting a slack shot past Kania to freeze the game.

Striker Nathan Plessis 23 said the team played better than the final score suggested. I think the score was a bit unfair, he said.

Regardless, Brown is now out in three of their last six games. It’s been tough, Plessis said. We can’t really score less goals than we have, so at some point I think the bounces are going to come our way, he said.

The game in Providence marked the end of a difficult week for the Bears, who were plagued by injuries in all three games. Brown missed nine players in the Mayors Cup due to injury, and the team dressed less than the maximum 19 skaters in all three games.

It’s hard to get some of our top players out, but it’s an opportunity for younger guys to perform, Krys said.

In Tuesday’s Harvard game, the Bears quickly fell behind when the Crimson rebounded home two minutes into the game. Brown would only make three shots in the period, but 14 saves from Kania kept the game 1-0.

Harvard scored again three minutes into the second period, but Manty would react just two minutes later by firing a puck into the top shelf from a tight angle for his first collegiate goal.

Just playing and starting is a huge achievement, and scoring your first goal is an even bigger achievement, Manty said. It’s something very special to me, but the loss kind of took that away.

Two Crimson goals in quick succession around the middle of the period put the game out of reach for the Bears.

A goal in the third period from striker Jake Harris 22 on a flipped pass from defender Brett Bliss 25 was a consolation for Brown after Harvard already added a fifth.

Brown returned to the ice on Friday while visiting the College of the Holy Cross for his first non-conference game of the season. Early on, the Bears were again forced to play from behind after scoring just 1:34 in the first period. The Crusaders would add three more goals before Quisenberry handed Brown in the closing seconds of the second period. A goal from Holy Cross in the last minutes left the game lopsided 5-1.

The theme of the week was we played hard, but sometimes we weren’t as effective with our game as we should have been, said Manty.

Still, Krys said the rifts didn’t reflect the teams’ performance, and there were positives to be gained from the three games. We took steps in the right direction this week, he said. Were now on the right track, and one day it will click.

Brown’s schedule isn’t going to get any easier with perennial powerhouses Harvard, Boston College and Boston University putting together three of the Bears’ next five matchups.

Plessis said that as the team improves and players return from injuries, the Bears remain confident.

Chris agreed. To play against these great teams is a great opportunity for us, he said. I believe our group would give ourselves a chance to win every night.

The Bears will try to rebound Friday night in another game against Harvard at home.