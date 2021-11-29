Table tennis robot market assessment, industry growth drivers and forecast

This market report assessment aims to provide information that trading gamers will find helpful when investing in this industry. The report examines four key areas in the industry including equipment usage, robot types, emerging trends, and the global table tennis robot market.

The global market for table tennis robots is growing steadily. The researchers predict that the global table tennis robot market size will grow at a CAGR of about 45.5 percent over the next five years, according to their latest report titled “Global Macroeconomic Overview and Industry Forecast, 2022.”

This study includes not only the revenue generated from the sale of the robotic table tennis machines, but also non-table tennis robots. The report focuses on the industry dynamics fueling the current market growth. It also notes that high-growth segments of the table tennis industry can be identified by analyzing macro and microeconomic factors based on the PESTEL framework.

The purpose of using the PESTEL analysis is to help understand the factors behind the popularity of table tennis robots in different segments of the sport. Market growth is estimated using complex algorithms such as regression analysis and customer sentiment evaluation regarding table tennis robotics.

Global Table Tennis Robot Market Analysis

The corona pandemic has impacted the table tennis robot industry both positively and negatively. The industry has experienced slow growth from 2021 to 2028.

The table tennis robot market is classified by type and application. For the period 2016-2028, sales in the segment are expected to grow rapidly.

Global major companies leading the table tennis robot industry are as follows:

Newgy Industries

Butterfly Table Tennis

TEH-JOU Science and technology

HUI PANG

killer spin

JOOLA

TAIDE SPORTS GOODS

Global Table Tennis Robot Market Segment By Type:

Market segments have been analyzed based on current and future trends. Along with the trend analysis, the market (from 2020 to 2028) was estimated.

Each segment was then analyzed quantitatively and qualitatively, highlighting the fastest growing segments.

Capacity: 50 balls -100 balls

Capacity: 100 balls 200 balls

Capacity: more than 200 balls

Global Table Tennis Robot Market Segment By Application:

The report examines the global trends of table tennis robots, including key applications of table tennis robots. This will help measure the demand for table tennis robots for various end-use applications.

The main application is as follows-

Online sales

Offline sales

Regions Covered in Table Tennis Robots Market Report:

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought significant changes in the trends in the table tennis market. However, China has the largest market share for industrial robots, with an estimated 138,000 units sold in 2017.

The country accounted for 36 percent of global sales in 2018. Sales volume in China increased by 59 percent (compared to 2016) to 138,000 units. Prices of advanced table tennis robots produced by robotic supplies soared as demand reportedly outpaced production capacity.

Following are the regions covered in the report.

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the rest of APAC’s regions)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE)

North America (US, Canada and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and rest of Latin America)

The Major Factors Affecting the Global Table Tennis Industry

This section explains the trends, technological advancements and the driving factors affecting the table tennis robot industry.

Table tennis training robot manufacturers produce more affordable, reliable machines that can be used to improve professional level table tennis skills. It was in the early 1970s when the American company Newgy Inc. began work on the invention of the first ping pong robotics.

Since then, the technology of the table tennis robot has changed from the classic automatic table tennis launcher to the ping pong ball launchers, leading to the innovation of data-driven ping pong robots in the 1980s. Other developments improved the way to use table tennis robots for training.

Today, in the 21st century, table tennis and exercise have never been more stimulating than at any other time in history. New table tennis robot trainers almost replace human coaches. Companies are making robots that can help beginners and even compete against champions.

Last year, industry leaders JOOLA and iPong teamed up to create an automated table tennis robot that can help you hone your skills or challenge you to a match against a world champion. You can read about the technological progress and material improvement of the IPONG Trainer Motion on the right here.

Innovations of table tennis robotics during these 50 years look at the following mechanical and technological developments:

Ball capacity, frequency and trajectories: The market segmentation of the table tennis robot is classified according to the ball capacity (50-100 balls, 100-200 balls and 200+). The higher the robot’s capacity, the more useful it is for training. This robot is equipped with a special net that sweeps up balls and returns them to the machine, allowing for continuous training.

Digitization: Industrial robot manufacturers have presented new systems to improve table tennis AI. Table tennis robots are manufactured using a multi-camera calibration method for highly accurate sight and ball detection. The digital program includes a variety of exercises that can be randomly distributed to keep players on their toes. The program also allows players to increase and decrease the speed and frequency of the balls and control where the balls are thrown.

With wireless technology: Newer models of table tennis robots come with wireless remotes that allow players to change settings on the fly that really matter for convenience. On the other hand, companies are developing smart ping-pong robot variants that can control mobile apps. For example, the successful Hungarian company Power Pong is the brainchild of manufacturing a range of smart ping pong robots controlled by mobile apps.

Portability: Table tennis companies have recognized the need for wearable robots that players can use flexibly everywhere. COVID-19 has certainly impacted the rising demand for home table tennis robots that are portable and easy to use. These types of robots have very limited features but are very reasonably priced for home users.

Opportunities for improvement

Several issues need to be solved before the current generation of table tennis robots can improve their performance, including an increased ability to measure the ball accurately and perform well under stress. Today’s global table tennis robot market requires further improvements in ball measurement, especially inaccuracy.

Another point for improvement is the accuracy of the racket-ball impact. The table tennis robot system uses a linear model for the impact of a racket ball. This meant that it could not account for deviations from target ball speed, leading to inaccuracies in the kickback shot.

The third area for improvement is the motion control performance of the robot. In order to improve the motion control performance of the robot, improvements must be made to the structure of the hand tip. The robot team has to revise the current structure and adjust the current mechanism to increase the robot’s movement speed.

Technological innovation is paramount to the success of competitive teams and league associations. Until now, table tennis robots have proven to be excellent drivers of change. This will most likely remain the case in the coming years. The table tennis robot manufacturers use technological advances and product differentiation to create market power worldwide. The imposing table tennis robot from the successful Japanese company Omron has been significantly improved over the years. In the years that followed, companies including HUI PANG, Butterfly Table Tennis, Newgy Industries and Killerspin released their own technological modifications, which contributed to the overall growth of the table tennis robot industry.