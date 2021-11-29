Deepika Padukone To Attend ’83 Cricket Film Launch In Saudi Arabia – Deadline





Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival (December 6-15) has scored a coup with the world premiere of the cricket film ’83 as the closing film, and the promised presence of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, subject Kapil Dev, and director Kabir Khan. ’83 tells the true story of the charismatic Dev, played by Ranveer Singh, who led the Indian cricket team to its first World Cup victory in 1983 at the Holy Lord’s Cricket Ground in London against the West Indies, which at the time was considered invincible. According to the producers of the Hindi film, the actors spent months training with the real cricketers they played to understand the nuances of the sport. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Kabir Khan Films, and will be screened ahead of release in the Gulf region on December 23 and worldwide release on December 24. The world premiere will be attended by cast and crew, including director Khan (Ek Tiger), Padukone (Chennai Express), and cricketing legend Dev, along with Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath (Vice Captain and Man of the Match in the final) and Srikkanth (the team’s opening batsman). Kabir Khan said: “I am beyond excited to reveal ’83 at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the opening of cinemas in Saudi Arabia is a fantastic opportunity for filmmakers in India and around the world. To go on this journey and bring the story to the screen with legends, it was like winning the World Cup for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and cricket icon Kapil Dev.” Edouard Waintrop, Artistic Director of the inaugural RedSeaIFF added: “’83 is one such monumental film that will capture the imagination of audiences, in Jeddah and around the world. A true celebration of one of the greatest underdog stories in international sports history, it continues to inspire generations of young people, and the incredible Hindi film is sure to do the same. We are delighted to welcome the cast and crew, as well as sports icon Kapil Dev, to the Red Sea International Film Festival for one of the most anticipated films of the year.” Paradise cinema director Giuseppe Tornatore will lead the contest competition jury during the event.

