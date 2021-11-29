Ohio State football quarterback Jack Miller switches program





Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller announced on Sunday that he will be transferring from Ohio. He shared the news of his departure in a message on Twitter. I will always love my brothers and my coaches and wish them the best of luck, Miller wrote, but it’s time for me to get out on the field. The coaches prepared me to face the future with confidence and confidence. I will always be grateful for the time they spent with me. Millerhas served as Buckeyes’ third quarterback this season after competing for the runway in training camp, a spot at the top of the depth chart that ultimately went to CJ Stroud. Miller filled in four games as a reserve, completing seven of 14 passes for 101 yards. But he hadn’t appeared since he was suspended earlier this monthafter being arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while intoxicated. After pleading guilty to a reduced charge for reckless surgery on Nov. 18, he was… recovered in the team, but he didn’t see the field against Michigan State later that week. Freshman Quinn Ewers instead followed backup Kyle McCord in the rotation late in the blowout win over the Spartans, indicating Miller had fallen on the depth map. Miller was unavailable for Saturdays game in Michigan, where the Buckeyes ended the regular season with a 42-27 loss that eliminated them from reaching the Big Ten championship game. Barring injuries or unexpected turnover, game time opportunities were likely to have been scarce for Miller, a former four-star recruit from Scottsdale, Arizona, wholong-term commitment before joining the program last year. He first committed to the Buckeyes in mid-high school in July 2018, ahead of Stroud, who was also in his recruiting class. With Miller’s departure, Ohio State’s quarterback room is thinning out a bit, leaving the team with just three exchanges between Stroud, McCord and Ewers this winter. All three are freshmen in their eligibility. Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/2021/11/28/ohio-state-football-quarterback-jack-miller-transfer-program/8788842002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos