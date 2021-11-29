Boys hockey: Local teams hope to build on strong seasons | Local sports

The local boys’ prep hockey teams are back on the ice after strong seasons in 2020-21, and things are looking good as they return to some measure of normalcy.

Mankato East/Loyola and Mankato West are each looking to build on last year’s success.

Here’s a look at both teams.

Mankato East/Loyola

A more brutal ending is hard to imagine.

With a special group of seniors who had two state tournaments on their resume, the Cougars were poised for a third trip to Xcel Energy Center in four seasons, and they had plans this time to do some damage in St. Paul.

That opportunity was snatched when nearly the entire varsity roster was ineligible for the Section 1A quarterfinals against La Crescent-Hokah due to exposure to COVID-19 in a match about a week earlier. A team of mostly junior varsity players fought admirably, but ended up losing 3-1.

Opening the season Friday at the Champlin Park tournament, the Cougars won the first Big Nine Conference title in program history last season and watched Section 1A champion Dodge County make it all the way to the state championship.

I don’t expect anything to be more difficult in my coaching career, said East/Loyola coach Adam Fries. Like everything else, you have to move on. …There were a lot of kids, myself included, who had a hard time getting back on their feet mentally all summer.

It’s kind of a new team this winter, with last season’s top five scorers all graduating. However, many deep players are returning and ready to take on bigger roles.

Quintin Steindl (6-1319) is the returning top scorer and Aiden Prochaska (5-813) and Shae Gavin (5-813) will also be the main cogs. Zach Lebens (8-1018) will miss the season due to a knee injury.

Other notable returnees to the varsity include Alex Morgan, Drew Bastian, Owen Quist, Daniel Bequette, Parker Anthony, Brayden Borgmeier, Carson Graves and Caelin Brueske.

This is going to be the most in-depth team we’ve ever had, Fries said. Not a single kid doesn’t fight because they don’t know if they’ll be in the lineup the next day.

Despite those seniors leaving, the standard they have created remains.

Fries thinks his team can be very competitive in both the conference and the section, and although they survived last season’s disappointment, it can still serve as motivation.

Still played for those guys we lost… they’ve said it several times, Fries said.

Mankato West

It will be strange not to see Curtis Doell behind the Scarlets couch for the first time in 20 seasons, but his successor knows the West program like no other.

Nate Olsen, a 2011 Western graduate, has taken over as head coach after serving as an assistant for the Scarlets for the past eight seasons.

Olsen has been passionate about coaching since he started working with players in youth camps when he played for West, and he is excited to take on a new challenge.

It’s been a blessing, Olsen said. I feel very lucky to be the head coach moving forward now and feel very lucky to have a great staff.

The Scarlets (13-5-1) had huge success last season, finishing in a tie for third in the Big Nine and falling 4-3 to Dodge County in the Section 1A Championship game.

Some key players from last season’s team have graduated, but are back several times and are ready for big seasons.

It starts with forwards Gavin Brunmeier (17-1330) and Gage Schmidt (15-823), who finished second and third respectively on the team in points.

Zach Benson, Brady Hatkin, Sam ONeil, Toby Essay and Owen Essay are also returning varsity players.

I think we have a really strong group, especially up front, Olsen said. Some really good experiences and some experienced guys who will be able to take the next step in their game and get ahead.

West, along with East/Loyola and Minnesota River, will move to Section 3A this season, a change after spending many years in Section 1A.

East/Loyola and Minnesota River will likely be the only Section 3 teams to play West in the regular season, but Olsen is confident that a tough Big Nine schedule will get his group ready for playoffs.

Everything we’re doing is focused on trying to get to the end of February, do a three-game run and compete and win a section championship, Olsen said.