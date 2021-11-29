Sports
Boys hockey: Local teams hope to build on strong seasons | Local sports
The local boys’ prep hockey teams are back on the ice after strong seasons in 2020-21, and things are looking good as they return to some measure of normalcy.
Mankato East/Loyola and Mankato West are each looking to build on last year’s success.
Here’s a look at both teams.
Mankato East/Loyola
A more brutal ending is hard to imagine.
With a special group of seniors who had two state tournaments on their resume, the Cougars were poised for a third trip to Xcel Energy Center in four seasons, and they had plans this time to do some damage in St. Paul.
That opportunity was snatched when nearly the entire varsity roster was ineligible for the Section 1A quarterfinals against La Crescent-Hokah due to exposure to COVID-19 in a match about a week earlier. A team of mostly junior varsity players fought admirably, but ended up losing 3-1.
Opening the season Friday at the Champlin Park tournament, the Cougars won the first Big Nine Conference title in program history last season and watched Section 1A champion Dodge County make it all the way to the state championship.
I don’t expect anything to be more difficult in my coaching career, said East/Loyola coach Adam Fries. Like everything else, you have to move on. …There were a lot of kids, myself included, who had a hard time getting back on their feet mentally all summer.
It’s kind of a new team this winter, with last season’s top five scorers all graduating. However, many deep players are returning and ready to take on bigger roles.
Quintin Steindl (6-1319) is the returning top scorer and Aiden Prochaska (5-813) and Shae Gavin (5-813) will also be the main cogs. Zach Lebens (8-1018) will miss the season due to a knee injury.
Other notable returnees to the varsity include Alex Morgan, Drew Bastian, Owen Quist, Daniel Bequette, Parker Anthony, Brayden Borgmeier, Carson Graves and Caelin Brueske.
This is going to be the most in-depth team we’ve ever had, Fries said. Not a single kid doesn’t fight because they don’t know if they’ll be in the lineup the next day.
Despite those seniors leaving, the standard they have created remains.
Fries thinks his team can be very competitive in both the conference and the section, and although they survived last season’s disappointment, it can still serve as motivation.
Still played for those guys we lost… they’ve said it several times, Fries said.
Mankato West
It will be strange not to see Curtis Doell behind the Scarlets couch for the first time in 20 seasons, but his successor knows the West program like no other.
Nate Olsen, a 2011 Western graduate, has taken over as head coach after serving as an assistant for the Scarlets for the past eight seasons.
Olsen has been passionate about coaching since he started working with players in youth camps when he played for West, and he is excited to take on a new challenge.
It’s been a blessing, Olsen said. I feel very lucky to be the head coach moving forward now and feel very lucky to have a great staff.
The Scarlets (13-5-1) had huge success last season, finishing in a tie for third in the Big Nine and falling 4-3 to Dodge County in the Section 1A Championship game.
Some key players from last season’s team have graduated, but are back several times and are ready for big seasons.
It starts with forwards Gavin Brunmeier (17-1330) and Gage Schmidt (15-823), who finished second and third respectively on the team in points.
Zach Benson, Brady Hatkin, Sam ONeil, Toby Essay and Owen Essay are also returning varsity players.
I think we have a really strong group, especially up front, Olsen said. Some really good experiences and some experienced guys who will be able to take the next step in their game and get ahead.
West, along with East/Loyola and Minnesota River, will move to Section 3A this season, a change after spending many years in Section 1A.
East/Loyola and Minnesota River will likely be the only Section 3 teams to play West in the regular season, but Olsen is confident that a tough Big Nine schedule will get his group ready for playoffs.
Everything we’re doing is focused on trying to get to the end of February, do a three-game run and compete and win a section championship, Olsen said.
Sources
2/ https://www.mankatofreepress.com/sports/local_sports/boys-hockey-local-teams-hope-to-build-on-strong-seasons/article_e9cb184a-4d89-11ec-bfd3-7f92b410e56e.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]