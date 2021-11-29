Sports
Seahawks vs. Washington odds, forecast, betting trends for NFL ‘Monday Night Football’
When the Seahawks (3-7) head to the “other” Washington for “Monday Night Football” (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) to wrap up NFL Week 12, they’ll try to hold onto the fading play-offs. off-hope, an unfamiliar situation for Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll. However, the soccer team is looking to take three straight wins with coach Ron Rivera and their young rookie QB, Taylor Heinicke.
The Seahawks have struggled with defense and running of the ball, and it has put a lot of pressure on Wilson to be healthy and on point for every game, which has not been the case this season. Washington has had some surprising defensive struggles, but has found some answers since then.
Here’s everything you need to know about Seahawks vs. Washington in Week 12, including updated odds, trends and our expert’s forecast for ‘Monday Night Football’.
Seahawks vs. Washington Chances for Monday Night Football
- Scatter: Washington with 1
- top bottom:46.5
- Money Line:Seahawks -108, Washington -108
The line has been around pick ’em status as the Seahawks continue to slip and Washington has been hot lately bringing these teams closer together to the point of no separation save for the small difference in record.
(bets byFanDuel Sportsbook)
Seahawks vs. Washington All Time Series
Washington has an all-time lead of 12-9 over the Washington State team. The Seahawks have won three of the past four and five of the past eight. Before that, the football team under its previous name had won four consecutive meetings and 8 out of 11.
Three trends to know
59 percent of spread bettors side with favorite Washington to extend their winning streak to three games and stay ahead of the Seahawks in the NFC standings.
66 percent of bettors with more/less than or less think the total is too low and think Wilson and Heinicke’s violations will bring combined points closer to or above 50.
The Seahawks are 5-5 against the spread on their 3-7 run this season. The total has only been exceeded once in those 10 games. Washington is 3-7 ATS along with his 4-6 SU mark. The total has been exceeded in half of their matches.
Three things to watch
The Terry McLaurin Show
Washington’s wide receiver is an elite talent and with Heinicke giving him the ball again in key spots, he’s showing the league. The Seahawks have no one sane who can match McLaurin’s combination of size, speed, or speed. He was key to beating the Panthers last week and has another big game under the bright lights.
The DK Metcalf Show
The Seahawks need to get their size-speed-strength receiver back on the outside, too. Wilson has failed to hit home runs with Metcalf in his return, but Washington’s suspicious cornerbacks are a good opportunity to get him on track to join Tyler Lockett in the big field game.
carroll vs. rivera
The two veteran defensive coaches have often met in key places. Carroll has had a harder time than usual lifting his team this season, thanks to Wilson having to miss that time. Rivera, after some significant early staffing issues and injuries to go along with a stunned defense, has made WFT play better together to at least make a spoiler with limited chances of getting back to the playoffs. Washington’s players will be pumped up overnight for their long-travelling visitors.
State that matters
279.6. That’s the number of passing yards the Seahawks give up on average this season, number 30 in the NFL. That makes them a little worse than Washington’s group against the pass. Heinicke is hot at throwing the ball all over the field and McLaurin and others open up the attack from Scott Turner. WFT won’t mind taking down the Seahawks, while the Seahawks can get too conservative.
Seahawks vs. Washington forecast
The Seahawks’ attack will come alive as they are forced to lean more on Wilson, with concerns over backfield personnel and WFT is worse to pass than run. Heinicke will be the game for the shootout as Washington can also run the ball well with Antonio Gibson to open the field down for McLaurin and others. The defenses keep it closed for a while before a fairly high scoring classic develops.
Washington 27, Seahawks 24
