England cricketer Stokes feared worst after choking on tablet





England star Ben Stokes has revealed the troubling moment when he nearly choked to death on a tablet lodged in his throat. The 30-year-old all-rounder took an indefinite break from all cricket in July to prioritize his mental wellbeing and rest a broken finger. But the Durham hero has used his newspaper column to say it was neither problem of his greatest concern ahead of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on December 8-12. The article doesn’t say exactly when the incident happened, but it appears to have been on the current tour of Australia. “It really came down to a simple tablet that went the wrong way and got stuck in my windpipe, causing me to choke horribly before the glands in my face went into overdrive to flush it out,” Stokes wrote in the Daily Mirror. “Until it actually came out, I thought this might be the end. We’ve all had those moments when something gets stuck in the throat, and usually someone can help you. “But I was alone in my room and I couldn’t breathe when it got stuck and started to dissolve. It felt like my mouth was on fire.” Stokes added: “Without going into too much detail, I’ve never seen so much saliva as I did on Sunday morning. It was a truly terrifying experience.” He said the team doctor had explained how his body had reacted. “I’m glad it did, even though I was a mess,” said Stokes. He also feared he had suffered a broken arm after being hit by a ball in the nets, but was cleared by England’s medical staff. Earlier on Sunday, England manager Ashley Giles said he was hopeful Stokes would be ready to take on Australia in the series opener in Brisbane after his return to action was further delayed when a warm-up match against the England Lions second series was washed away. . “I’m hopeful and always want to be confident but we have to treat Ben with care, just like anyone who’s been in that position, because he doesn’t have much cricket under their belt,” Giles said. . “But he’ll be a tough man to hold back when he’s ready to go,” added the former England left-arm spinner.

