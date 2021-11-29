College Football Rankings: Georgia Stays on Top as Oklahoma State, Michigan Moves Up in RJ Young’s Top 25

Through RJ Young

Jim Harbaugh wants you to know that he is proud of what he has built Michigan and that he hasn’t run away from the challenge of defeating the program’s nemesis.

And now that he’s taken his first win against the Ohio State Buckeyes, a team he hasn’t beaten in Ann Arbor’s first five years and a team the Wolverines haven’t beaten since 2011, he’s talking his noise.

RJ Young, Cardale Jones, Geoff Schwartz and Beanie Wells delve into Jim Harbaughs legacy after Michigan won The Game 42-27 on Saturday, marking Harbaugh’s first career win over his arch-rival.

Knowing that the Buckeyes had wept over the fact that The Game was no longer a rivalry, about how an entire class of Buckeyes hadn’t lost to Michigan during Harbaughs’ tenure, he made up for receipts.

“Some people are born third and think they hit a triple,” he said.

Perhaps that was a reference to Buckeye bus Ryan Day inheriting a turnkey program that he didn’t have to rebuild because former Ohio State bus Urban Meyer left it in great shape. Or maybe it was just a reference to the company’s softball game.

But the people who needed to hear it absolutely did.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates on the field of the Big House after the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes in The Game.

Saturday’s win means a) Michigan has won its first straight division title and will play in the Big Ten title game for the first time, b) Michigan has a chance to win its first Big Ten title since 2004, and c) Saturday In addition to winning the B1G title, Michigan could secure a place in the College Football Playoff for the first time.

But even with the win over Ohio State, the Wolverines’ first win this season over a Top-25 opponent Michigan isn’t in my top four this week. Oklahoma is state; after beating Oklahoma on Saturday, the Cowboys have four wins over Top-25 teams.

Results should be more important than my or your opinion, which is how I make my rankings, using rationality and reason and the following criteria:

1. How many AP Top-25 teams (ranked at the time of matchup) a team has defeated.

2. A bounty placed on being undefeated. Power 5 teams are more than likely to play tougher schedules than Group of 5 teams.

3. Being undefeated trumps the power of the schedule, with the belief that winning every game is harder than losing a game to a good soccer team.

4. Results, Rsum and Winning are important. When two teams have identical rsums, the eye test becomes necessary.

Here are my Top 25 teams in the country for week 13:

1. Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Defeated Georgia Tech 45-0

Top-25 wins: four

2. Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0)

Defeated East Carolina 35-13

Top-25 wins: one

3. Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1)

Defeated Oklahoma 37-33

Top-25 wins: four

RJ Young discusses the possibility of the Oklahoma State Cowboys making it to the College Football Playoff after beating the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. The Cowboys play against the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Championship.

4. Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1)

Defeated Maroon 24-22 (4OT)

Top-25 wins: four

RJ Young discusses the Alabama Crimson Tide’s victory over the Auburn Tigers and who should be number 2 in the nation. He also discusses what the game did for Bryce Young’s Heisman hopes.

5. Michigan Wolverines (11-1)

Defeated Ohio State 42-27

Top-25 wins: one

RJ Young responds to the Michigan Wolverines’ win over the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time since 2011. RJ discusses Jim Harbaugh, Hassan Haskins and where Michigan should rank after winning ‘The Game’.

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1)

Defeated Stanford 45-14

Top-25 wins: one

Notre Dame defeated Stanford 45-14 behind Jack Coan’s 345 passing yards and three total touchdowns.

7. Houston Cougars (11-1)

Defeated UCONN 45-17

Top-25 wins: one

8. San Diego State Aztecs (11-1)

Defeated Boise State 27-16

Top-25 wins: nil

9. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-1)

Defeated Louisiana-Monroe 21-16

Top-25 wins: nil

10. UTSA Roadrunners (11-1)

Lost to North Texas 45-23

Top-25 wins: nil

11. Baylor Bears (10-2)

Defeated Texas Tech 27-24

Top-25 wins: three

Baylor held off an upset scare with help from QB Blake Shapen’s two touchdowns and 254 passing yards. With the win, the Bears kept their hopes for the Big 12 Championship alive.

12. Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2)

Nebraska defeated 28-21

Top-25 wins: three

13. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2)

Lost to Michigan 42-27

Top-25 wins: two

Joel Klatt destroys Michigan’s big win over Ohio state.

14. Ole Miss Rebels (10-2)

Defeated Mississippi State 31-21

Top-25 wins: two

15. Michigan State Spartans (10-2)

Defeated Penn State 30-27

Top-25 wins: two

16. BYU Cougars (10-2)

Defeated USC 35-31

Top-25 wins: two

17. Oregon Ducks (10-2)

Defeated Oregon State 38-29

Top-25 wins: one

18. Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-2)

Defeated South Georgia 27-3

Top-25 wins: one

19. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-2)

Defeated South Alabama 27-21

Top-25 wins: nil

20. Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)

Lost to Oklahoma State 37-33

Top-25 wins: one

RJ Young lists his top five college football rivalries at the Ohio State vs Michigan Live Tailgate. Young picks Oklahoma vs. Texas as his best matchup.

21. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2)

Defeated Boston College 41-10

Top-25 wins: one

22. Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2)

Defeated Syracuse 31-14

Top-25 wins: nil

23. Utah Utes (9-3)

Defeated Colorado 28-13

Top-25 wins: one

Utah defeated Colorado 28-13 behind three touchdowns from Cameron Rising. Tavion Thomas rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown.

24. Wolfpack in the state of North Carolina (9-3)

Defeated North Carolina 34-30

Top-25 wins: one

25. Utah State Aggies (9-3)

Defeated New Mexico 35-10

Top-25 wins: nil

