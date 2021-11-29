Sports
As the weather gets colder, the New England Patriots get hotter
For two decades, turning the calendar from November to December in New England meant the cold was coming and the Patriots began to play their best football to prepare for a post-season run. At least, that’s how it was until 2020.
It’s been a strange, unusually bad season where they took just seven wins, lost face to their franchise and witnessed a new king of the AFC East emerging seemingly every year Super Bowl favorites. However, a year later, the patriots rose from the dead. Now they look like the team we’ve seen improve every week for the past 20 years and play their best football.
It looked like the Patriots were still a year or two away from contending contenders in a loaded AFC oozing with quarterback talent. Eight weeks ago they followed the humble Houston Texans deep into the fourth quarter and snuck away with a win.
A week later, the same troubles continued to haunt the patriots in a heartbreaking overtime loss to the United States Dallas Cowboys which certainly felt like it would be symbolic of the team’s identity in 2021: not quite there. They were 2-4 and looked like they would be competing for a top pick in the April draft.
Now, six wins later, they are emerging as a favorite to best meet the NFCs on the first Sunday in February. The Patriots have seemingly revived the magic of recent years by starting a new streak of excellence on the back of their rookie quarterback, parlayed with $163 million in guarantees to fill much-needed gaps in their roster.
New England has not lost since October 17. The team has outperformed its opponents in the last four games 211-65 on the six-game win streak and 63-0 in the second half. Mac Jones is the betting favorite for being named Offensive Rookie of the Year, and the Patriots are playing their best football on both sides of the ball in nearly three years.
With a big Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills on the horizon for the AFC East’s sole possession and possibly the AFC’s top playoff seed, the Patriots’ dynastic run seems destined to start all over again.
After all, these patriots pass new tests every week. Beating the AFC Leader Tennessee Titans on Sunday, in a kind of street fight, Mac Jones threw 300 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in freezing temperatures. Of course, there are still some questions to be answered, but each week presents a new challenge that this group of players seems willing to tackle. Having started 1-3, this mentality has made New England a team no one wants to face.
I don’t think there is a ceiling, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said after Sunday’s game. We try to emphasize that. [Matthew] Slater just spoke to us after we didn’t have to get overzealous about ourselves. Nothing like that. Just being in the moment and playing every game, every week and thinking about that game. We were now on our way to Buffalo and that is the focus. That’s good for us to certify ourselves.
Let’s face it, the Patriots are a well-oiled machine that can win in many ways. They have won on defense by generating timely revenue. The offense has proven that it can beat you both on the ground and by spreading the ball through the air, despite not having a bona fide superstar in their skill position group.
They also have Bill Belichick. Despite his six Super Bowl wins as the head coach of the Patriots, 2021 was arguably Belichick’s best coaching job yet. Shaking up his early defense struggles and taking the training wheels off his rookie quarterback as the weeks pile up, his team seemingly always has the right personnel on the field.
As Belichick said in his post-game press conference on Sunday, eight games is not enough to win or win anything. Sure, but it brings you one step closer. and if you look at how far this team has come in the last month and a half, that’s an achievement in itself.
With the team’s biggest game in nearly three years coming up next Monday night, the Patriots are the team we’ve been watching for the past two decades: the team that gets hotter as the temperatures drop.
Sorry, America, the patriots are back and there’s nothing you can do about it.
Sources
2/ https://www.patspulpit.com/2021/11/29/22806093/patriots-playoffs-titans-nfl-week-12-cold
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]