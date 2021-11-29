As the weather gets colder, the New England Patriots get hotter

For two decades, turning the calendar from November to December in New England meant the cold was coming and the Patriots began to play their best football to prepare for a post-season run. At least, that’s how it was until 2020.

It’s been a strange, unusually bad season where they took just seven wins, lost face to their franchise and witnessed a new king of the AFC East emerging seemingly every year Super Bowl favorites. However, a year later, the patriots rose from the dead. Now they look like the team we’ve seen improve every week for the past 20 years and play their best football.

It looked like the Patriots were still a year or two away from contending contenders in a loaded AFC oozing with quarterback talent. Eight weeks ago they followed the humble Houston Texans deep into the fourth quarter and snuck away with a win.

A week later, the same troubles continued to haunt the patriots in a heartbreaking overtime loss to the United States Dallas Cowboys which certainly felt like it would be symbolic of the team’s identity in 2021: not quite there. They were 2-4 and looked like they would be competing for a top pick in the April draft.

Now, six wins later, they are emerging as a favorite to best meet the NFCs on the first Sunday in February. The Patriots have seemingly revived the magic of recent years by starting a new streak of excellence on the back of their rookie quarterback, parlayed with $163 million in guarantees to fill much-needed gaps in their roster.

New England has not lost since October 17. The team has outperformed its opponents in the last four games 211-65 on the six-game win streak and 63-0 in the second half. Mac Jones is the betting favorite for being named Offensive Rookie of the Year, and the Patriots are playing their best football on both sides of the ball in nearly three years.

With a big Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills on the horizon for the AFC East’s sole possession and possibly the AFC’s top playoff seed, the Patriots’ dynastic run seems destined to start all over again.

After all, these patriots pass new tests every week. Beating the AFC Leader Tennessee Titans on Sunday, in a kind of street fight, Mac Jones threw 300 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in freezing temperatures. Of course, there are still some questions to be answered, but each week presents a new challenge that this group of players seems willing to tackle. Having started 1-3, this mentality has made New England a team no one wants to face.

I don’t think there is a ceiling, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said after Sunday’s game. We try to emphasize that. [Matthew] Slater just spoke to us after we didn’t have to get overzealous about ourselves. Nothing like that. Just being in the moment and playing every game, every week and thinking about that game. We were now on our way to Buffalo and that is the focus. That’s good for us to certify ourselves.

Let’s face it, the Patriots are a well-oiled machine that can win in many ways. They have won on defense by generating timely revenue. The offense has proven that it can beat you both on the ground and by spreading the ball through the air, despite not having a bona fide superstar in their skill position group.

They also have Bill Belichick. Despite his six Super Bowl wins as the head coach of the Patriots, 2021 was arguably Belichick’s best coaching job yet. Shaking up his early defense struggles and taking the training wheels off his rookie quarterback as the weeks pile up, his team seemingly always has the right personnel on the field.

As Belichick said in his post-game press conference on Sunday, eight games is not enough to win or win anything. Sure, but it brings you one step closer. and if you look at how far this team has come in the last month and a half, that’s an achievement in itself.

With the team’s biggest game in nearly three years coming up next Monday night, the Patriots are the team we’ve been watching for the past two decades: the team that gets hotter as the temperatures drop.

Sorry, America, the patriots are back and there’s nothing you can do about it.