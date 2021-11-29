Cricket Betting Tips and Predictions of Fantasy Cricket Match: Abu Dhabi T10 2021 – Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi





Gayle and Stirling – Team Abu Dhabi ©Abu Dhabi T10 The 25th match of the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 will be played between Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the UAE. Live Scores and Stats – Abu Dhabi T10 2021 – Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi – Match 25 Team Abu Dhabi is in 2nd place in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 points table with 6 wins and 2 losses from their 8 league matches. The team has 12 points. Philip Salt is Team Abu Dhabi’s top scorer with 237 runs at a stroke rate of 237. He has hit 17 fours and 21 sixes. Liam Livingstone also made 200 runs with a strike rate of 232. Marchant de Lange was the best bowler for Team Abu Dhabi, taking 10 wickets while bowling with an average of 14 and an economy rate of 12.08. Deccan Gladiators are in first place in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 points table with 6 wins and 2 losses from their 8 league matches. The team has 12 points. Tom Banton is the leading scorer for Deccan Gladiators with 180 runs at a stroke rate of 183. He has hit 22 fours and 8 sixes. Tom Kohler-Cadmore also scored 110 runs with a strike rate of 183. Wanindu Hasaranga was the best bowler for Deccan Gladiators and has amassed 13 wickets while bowling with an average of 10 and economy of 8.80. Selections Team Abu Dhabi- Philip Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farooq Momand, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Benjamin, Ahmed Daniyal, Noor Ahmad, Muhammad Farazuddin, Rohan Mustafa, Daniel Bell-Drummond Deccan Gladiators – Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (c), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Nav Pabreja, Asif Khan, Tymal Mills , Hamid Hassan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Najibullah Zadran Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions* – PrePlay Who will win the toss? – Team Abu Dhabi Who will win? – Team Abu Dhabi Top fitting (Runs Scores) – Liam Livingstone (Team Abu Dhabi), Andre Russell (Deccan Gladiators) Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Marchant de Lange (Team Abu Dhabi), Wahab Riaz (Deccan Gladiators) Most Sixes – Chris Gayle (Team Abu Dhabi), Andre Russell (Deccan Gladiators) Player of the match – Liam Livingstone Team Scores bat first – Team Abu Dhabi 130+, Deccan Gladiators 120+ Handicap competition Team Abu Dhabi Live Cricket Streaming Abu Dhabi T10 2021 – the live cricket streaming page that allows you to watch live cricket. (BeGambleAware 18+) Live cricket streaming normally requires a funded account or customers must have placed a bet within the last 24 hours. Geographic restrictions apply. *NB these predictions may change closer to the start of the match once the last starting teams have been announced and we will be using ‘In-Play’ features so stay tuned. © Cricket World 2021

