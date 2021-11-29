Alabama gets exposed, key to beating Georgia and more college football takeaways

What an epic rivalry weekend.

Jim Harbaugh not only defeated Ohio but also helped Michigan to the Big Ten title game. Alabama was held three quarters scoreless and needed last minute heroics and four extras to win the Iron Bowl. And despite losing six straight games to the Sooners, Oklahoma State sacked Caleb Williams six times en route to a wild 37-33 win.

The regular season is over and the conference championship weekend is approaching. Our reporters break down the college football landscape, from hopeful playoffs to Heisman candidates.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama is exposed

For 58 minutes and 25 seconds, Alabama was a mess.

On the road at Auburn, nothing went well offensively. Quarterback Bryce Young’s Heisman Trophy hopes circled and Brian Robinson Jr. struggled to move the chains.

The defense played well, but the offense threatened to score three or fewer points for the first time during the Nick Saban era.

And while Young rallied the troops in the final 1:35, threw the tying touchdown with 24 seconds left, and then won the game in the fourth overtime with a 2-point conversion, that doesn’t change the fact that Auburn was a vulnerable Alabama. team a week before an SEC Championship game against Georgia.

The real problem: the offensive line, which gave up seven sacks and played a total of 17 for zero or negative yards.

It continued a trend we’ve seen all season. Alabama’s line, which normally gets underway in the second half of the season, has continued to stumble on the trajectory, putting 28.3% of dropbacks under pressure, a number ranked ninth in the SEC.

On Saturday, Saban was forced to bring in Darrian Dalcourt in front of Seth McLaughlin, who wasn’t even in the game on the two-deep depth map, and replaced right tackle Damieon George with Chris Owens during the second half. It helped just enough to win the match, but what does it mean against Georgia? The Tigers’ defensive front is good, but it’s not as good as the Bulldogs, who have six more sacks and have missed 58 less tackles this season.

Whether it’s Dalcourt, who plays on his ankle, or McLaughlin, who has played sparingly in his two years on campus, it’s fair to wonder how they got the future 340-pound All-America nose guard, Jordan Davis, will tackle.

If they can’t protect Young and create a few jobs for Robinson, there may not be enough time in the world to beat Georgia, win the SEC and make it to the playoffs. — Alex Scarborough

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire

How anyone can beat Georgia

There’s a good argument that if you have to dig deep into the advanced stats to make a case against Georgia, it probably isn’t worth making the case. Indeed, you will not hear any slander from Bulldogs here. Kirby Smart has the best team in the country.

But let’s say we got a message from the future, and it tells us that Georgia won’t win the national championship. What could have gone wrong in that universe?

For most of this season, the conventional wisdom was that an offensive juggernaut would defeat Georgia’s overwhelming defense, and more often than not, that juggernaut’s name was Ohio State. As the great Lee Corso would say… Not so fast, my friend.

Michigan’s pass rush exposed Ohio State’s vulnerabilities, and the duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo killed Buckeyes’ talented attack. It is not difficult to see how Georgia would have done the same.

And all that suggests we might have been all wrong about the blueprint for defeating the Dawgs, and in hindsight it should have been obvious.

Using offensive and defensive expected points (EPA) for each of Georgia’s 10 Power 5 opponents, the Bulldogs have played four above-average offensive units: Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky. Georgia dominated all three games.

However, the Dawgs have only played one above average defense. That was Clemson, in the opener. Georgia did not score an offensive touchdown. Or consider a much more recognizable metric: yards per dropback. The top three defenses Georgia faced were Clemson, Florida, and South Carolina. The top three offenses were Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky. Against the highest violations, Georgia’s defensive EPA fell about 10 points from the Power 5 average. Against the top defenses, the offense fell by almost 14 points.

In other words, Georgia will likely struggle more against a great defense than a great attack.

This should come as no surprise, given where Georgia’s best talent lives. In defense, the Dawgs are loaded with blue chippers on every level. Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Derion Kendrick — there’s a long list of potential defensive MVPs. On the attack, however, Georgia looks human. Stetson Bennett has been great, but he is not a future NFL star. The backfield of Zamir White, James Cook, Kendall Milton and the crew are all talented, but none have been All-Americans. Aside from Brock Bowers’ tight end, there’s no real five-star superstar on that side of the ball. So, which unit was always more likely to have a bad game: the blue-chip D or the makeshift O?

This all adds up to another interesting point: With Oklahoma and Ohio State losing in Week 13 (and Alabama struggling against Auburn), chances are the best offenses in the country won’t be in the playoff this year, but some really impressive defenses (Oklahoma State, Michigan and Cincinnati are all in the top 10 in the modified defensive EPA).

Again, all of this isn’t to say that Georgia shouldn’t be the priceless favorite if the Dawgs make the playoff. But if they do, maybe the road to a national championship would be a little more difficult without Alabama, Oklahoma and the state of Ohio. — David Hale

The impossible task of a perfect overtime format

The 86th Iron Bowl went overtime for the first time ever on Saturday (four in all), rekindling the debate over the new format of overtime in college football after Penn State and Illinois added nine more frames in October.

For those not aware of the new rules, teams must make a two-point conversion after a touchdown that begins in the second overtime instead of the third overtime. And now, when the game reaches a third overtime, teams take turns going for two instead of whole possessions like the first two overtime.

The previous iteration of college football’s overtime rules was fun. Swapping possessions from the 25-yard line until someone comes out on top felt like a fair way to end a game. However, as evidenced by Texas A&M’s 74-72 win over LSU in a seven overtime game in 2018, there were rare instances when these things could go on for too long, no matter how much we enjoyed the game.

Along with game time, playing around 200 snaps like the Aggies and Tigers did in 2018 also increases the likelihood of sloppy play due to fatigue, and usually leads to more injuries. When we can help protect players — who are still not being properly compensated — the better.

The traditionalist in many fans will understandably have a hard time accepting this new format, no matter who it benefits or doesn’t benefit from. In general, people love the things they know and hate to see them change.

Regardless of how one feels, the new overtime is working as intended, with that 2018 game between Texas A&M and LSU being the impetus for change. Although Penn State-Illinois put in nine overtime hours and is on the books as the first of its kind, the overtime hours of that game and the 2018 Texas A&M-LSU game have not been equalized. There were 23 plays in the first two Penn State-Illinois overtimes, and a combined 14 in 3-9 overtimes. You can’t say that about the 2018 marathon.

Old format aside, I’m not sure which overtime rules will feel right for most fans. At the moment, this format retains the spirit of the old; it’s just a bit more gimmick when they hit third overtime.

At the very least, the university’s current overtime format is still better than the NFL’s, giving the team winning the toss a chance at a sudden death win. It makes more sense for both teams to have an asset in college than to put a lot more weight on tossing coins.

However, one thing the NFL should get more credit for is its willingness to tie regular season games. Because we almost never got to the end of an NFL regular season overtime and said to ourselves, “I’d love to enjoy this standoff one more time.” –Harry Lyles Jr.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. leads FBS with 14.5 sacks. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A defending player must win the Heisman Trophy

One thing remains consistent at the end of the college football season: The Heisman Trophy, the sport’s illustrious statue, is awarded. There are usually two or three candidates who break away in the second half of the season and secure their New York seat. But over the past two decades, the clear recognition has essentially been a quarterback award.

Since 2000, 17 of the 20 winners are below the middle (not counting Reggie Bush’s 2005 prize, which lapsed). The only non-signal callers were Mark Ingram II (2009), Derrick Henry (2015), and DeVonta Smith (2020).

In what has been an unconventional turnout of events, no player has made a case for taking home this year’s prize. Bryce Young of Alabama and CJ Stroud of Ohio State were believed to be the frontrunners, but the lackluster regular season finals for both left the polls wide open.

Since attacking players don’t really dominate, an argument can be made that this year’s trophy should go to a defensive player. The only defensive player to take home the award was Charles Woodson in 1997. Residing in Ann Arbor, Michigan, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is a strong contender. In Michigan’s 42-27 win against Ohio State, he completely destroyed the Buckeyes’ offensive line from start to finish. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound edge rusher finished with seven tackles and three sacks.

If I had a Heisman vote today, my winner would be Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. In a 24-22 Iron Bowl win with four extras, Anderson wreaked constant havoc. Auburn had no one to hold on for number 31 – something that has been common for every offensive front he has faced this season. Anderson is the nation’s leader in sacks (14.5) and is the best defensive player Nick Saban has ever had in his defense. Anderson consistently manages to finish at the quarterback.

Both Hutchinson and Anderson have strong RSS, and both have continued to push their claims during Rivalry Week. The Heisman is awarded to the most valuable player during a given season, and Anderson and Hutchinson were the two best players in the country in 2021, regardless of position. — Jordan Reid