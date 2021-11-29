Slinger extends distribution agreement with Tennis Bot in

Leading Asian Racquet Sports Distributor Renews Its Original Distribution Agreement With Slinger

BALTIMORE, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Garland(OTCQB: SLB G ), a leading connected sports technology company, today announced an extension of its Indonesian distribution agreement with Tennis Bot, a leading racquet sports distributor in Asia that represents Slinger in Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

Tennis Bot is a leading provider of innovative experiences for tennis players looking to improve their game and have more fun on the court. Originally started in Singapore, Tennis Bot has expanded across the Asia-Pacific region and now serves clients in 14 different countries, including Indonesia.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Slinger,” said Tennis Bot founder Greg An expert in. We look forward to continuing to serve top-level tennis enthusiasts while contributing to making tennis an even more popular sport in Indonesia. The Slinger Bag is already for sale in the store or online here .”

Tennis has experienced strong growth in terms of participation in Indonesia during the pandemic due to the socially distancing nature of the sport.1

An increase of 1,426 players aged 12 and under in the first quarter of this year (more than half of the total number of youth players last year).

The number of local clubs implementing tennis development programs will rise from 38 clubs and academies in 2020 to 65 in the first quarter of 2021, a 71 percent increase.

The number of coaches also rose to 111 people in the first four months of this year, an increase of 70 percent compared to a total of 65 coaches in the whole of 2020.

Greg and the Tennis Bot team have been great partners for us throughout Indonesia and the other Asian markets they represent, saidMike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger. We are excited to extend our distribution agreement with them and take advantage of the increase in popularity and participation that tennis is getting right now. Tennis is the perfect sport for social distancing, and we look forward to turning all newcomers to the sport into lifelong tennis players, while continuing to bring innovation and convenience to every tennis enthusiast in the world.

The Slinger Bag has quickly become one of the most sought-after tech consumer products in the tennis world, gaining widespread acclaim in the process and is now sold in more than 60 countries on five continents and has signed distribution agreements worth more than five years. than $250 million.

The Slinger Bag is now available to order – for more information on Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerb An g.com .

Garlandis a leading connected sports company focused on providing innovative game-enhancing technologies and equipment for tennis and other ball sports. Garlandimproves the skill and fun level of players of all ages and abilities and is primarily focused on building his brand within the global tennis market, through his Slinger BagTennis ball launcher and accessories. Slinger has backed up its proof of concept with more than $250 million in retail value in global distribution deals since Spring 2020 for the Slinger Bag. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie, the former CEO of Prince and Wilson EMEA racquet sports manager, Slingerdisrupts what are traditional global sports markets with its patented, highly transportable and affordable Slinger BagLauncher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

