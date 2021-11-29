5 Week 12 Winners and 3 Losers in the NFL

What a glorious, spectacular, dream-bashing football week this has been. The perfect prelude for the holidays. When it comes to the NFL this season, it feels like every week has been a gift, and that has dulled the spirit of the holiday, if I’m being honest. The only problem is that the presents we got are socks. Not good quality, comfortable socks, but the hastily bought socks from a clearance department in a Dollar General.

Week 12 boredom was distilled. Every bubble team from every team I was excited for this weekend lost this weekend, and that’s seriously impressive. Right now, the whole season feels like waiting in line for 17 hours to ride a new, exhilarating roller coaster, and then standing at the front of the line and realizing you’ve ridden it before.

Yeah, that’s right, the goddamn patriots look like they’re going back to the Super Bowl, and I don’t really know how to handle that. Two weeks ago, I gushed effusively about how good New England looked, and why it really shouldn’t surprise anyone. Now they have not only beaten one of the best teams in the AFC in Tennessee, but dominated them in a 36-13 defeat that reaffirmed that Mac Jones is going to be a damn problem for everyone else in the NFL.

Jones’ arrival in New England was kismet. The stars align, clouds part, and the perfect Patriots quarterback lands in the absolutely perfect landing spot for him. The most remarkable thing about Jones’ rookie season is the silence that surrounds him. It’s like everyone still expects the bubble to burst, but the soapy, glittering veneer is made by a substance unknown to modern science, which makes it stick. Right now there’s no question that Jones is the best rookie QB in the NFL, but the question now turns to the discussion of where the hell ends up in the best rookie seasons of all time.

I know that last sentence will be met with groans, but listen to me. At the start of the season, Mac Jones was treated with velvet gloves. The Alabama rookie was barely asked to throw downfield, had plays tailored to his limited knowledge of the NFL, and basically enabled him to be a perfectly serviceable NFL quarterback from the jump.

Now, in the past six weeks, Bill Belichick and Co. decided it’s time to trust Jones, and their faith has been rewarded. Assuming his season continues on its current path, the Jones 2021 projection will surpass anyone’s wildest imagination.

4,038 passing yards, 70.3% completion, 23 TD, 11 INT 115.94 passer rating

This season is even more impressive when you consider that Jones only came into his own in Week 5. That was really the turning point for his season. At the time, he threw just five touchdowns and five interceptions. Hardly dazzling. In the seven weeks since he’s had nine touchdowns, three interceptions, while clearing every stat area.

Jones may not break Andrew Lucks’ records for passing yards (4,374) or Justin Herberts for passing the TD record (31), but when we consider he’s just 3.1% lower than the TD record. completion percentage of one season of Drew Brees, then an argument has to be made. If Jones can get over 4,000 yards and throw in a few more TDs, he may have one of the best seasons of all time as a total package.

In the end the real what matters in the NFL is winning. This is where Jones has the chance to become legendary. With the entire AFC crumbling around them, the Patriots are perfectly poised to drive their experience into the playoffs. When you get there, well, it’s New England. You have the greatest tactical coach of all time who can focus on individual opponents, and now a QB who can carry out his vision. It feels like a horrible, groaning fate.

I’m definitely not optimistic about the AFC winning the Super Bowl this year overall, and I think the strength in the NFC is based on how things are shaking, but there’s potential here to make some noise .

Winner: This single image that can sum up an entire season of a team…

In the spirit of brevity, I thought Id turn the Jacksonville season into a haiku.

So much excitement

Hope is now dust in Duval

Mascot on a rope

Loser: Matt Rhule

Since it became a franchise in 1995, the Carolina Panthers have had five head coaches. In comparison: the browns returned to the league in 1999 and had nine coaches over the same period.

This is all a lead to say: When it comes to head coaches, the Panthers are really kind of blessed, so they were in for a bad one. Ho boy, did they get a stinker.

The problem with Carolina isn’t just that they have a bad coach, it’s that they’ve gone ALL IN their bad coach. Like a drunken gambler betting the house on a 2-4 on suit before seeing the flop, the Panthers gave everything to Rhule to convince him to come to Charlotte. He had to hire all his friends to assemble his staff, at a ridiculous cost. Rhule had organized a multi-million dollar analysis department for him, again at great expense. The new coach was allowed to command all his staff, at perhaps the highest cost.

The result: Rhule cut Cam Newton off, signed Teddy Bridgewater (at great expense), then discovered he wasn’t the man. He then had Sam Darnold bring in (also at considerable cost), who faltered causing the coach to run back to Newton.

If you followed, that’s a lot of expensive mistakes to end up where the Panthers started. Once again caught up in mediocrity, coached every week and looking like a deer in headlights. Functionally, the Panthers haven’t been eliminated from the playoffs yet, but come on…there’s no chance this team is putting it together now.

I’ve seen Panthers fans yelling for Oklahoma to unsubscribe from Rhule, and they rightly hope so. It would give this team a way out of a man who has already cost them way too much.

Winner: The New York Football Giants

The Giants won and they are back in the playoffs. That’s not why I want to give them props this week. I want to shout out New York for celebrating Thanksgiving by cutting down on a lot of fat.

on Sunday morning reports emerged that GM Dave Gettleman could be retiring after this season, which feels like you’re giving him a dignified outing. It’s the best possible thing that’s happened to New York in years. Hiring Gettleman was a legendary terrible decision after he burned the Panthers on the way out, and he did it again with the team he started from in the NFL.

Just a nice decision if this comes true.

Loser: Kirk Cousins ​​Approaching the Wrong Ass

I really enjoyed writing that haiku for Jacksonville, and since this is another perfect short example, let’s do it again.

I’m Kirk Cousins

This ass ain’t got the ball

$31 million

I think you can learn a lot about a team in both defeat and victory, and the Colts cut the loss for the pirates told me everything I needed to see. Indianapolis still has a little mountain to climb to get to the playoffs, but I think they can be really scary when they get there.

This won’t be an easy way out and I think they might shock some teams when they come in.

Loser: Anyone who had high hopes for Football on Sunday evening

browns vs. Ravens was bad. That’s all.

Winner: Kliff Kingsburys Agent

Just beautiful work here by Kingsbury’s agent using his patsy to secure the bag for his client.

Oklahoma has targeted Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury as one of Lincoln Riley’s potential replacements, league sources tell ESPN. Kingsbury has a one-year contract after this season. Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

The whole team X has focused on [insert current coach here] is just a fancy way to force a team’s hand before they’re ready to pay. I like the grind.