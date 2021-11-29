Connect with us

Additions and Replacements Announced for India U19 Triangular Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India


MEDIA ADVICE

November 29, 2021

Additions and Replacements Announced for India U19 Triangular Series

The All-India Junior Selection Committee has named additions and replacements to India A and India B squads for the ongoing U19 Triangular Series in Kolkata.

India B fast bowler Vasu Vats suffered an injury and has been banned from the tournament. He is now going to the NCA for further treatment of his injury.

Fast bowlers Ravikumar from Cricket Association of Bengal and Aum Kanabar from Saurashtra Cricket Association have been added to India B while Rishit Reddy from Hyderabad Cricket Association has been added to India A.

The updated squads are as follows:

India U19 A

S. No.

Name

state association

1

HarnoorSingh

UTCA (Chandigarh)

2

AngkrishRaghuvanshi

MumbaiCricket Association

3

SKRasheed (Captain)

AndhraCricket Association

4

Yash Dhull (VC)

DelhiDistrictCricketAssociation

5

SiddarthYadavi

UttarPradeshCricketAssociation

6

DineshBana

HaryanaCricket Association

7

SRohilla(World Cup)

HaryanaCricket Association

8

RajAngadBawa

UTCA (Chandigarh)

9

GarvSangwan

HaryanaCricket Association

10

rhangargekar

MaharashtraCricket Association

11

ManavParakh

Tamil NaduCricket Association

12

Vivek Kumara

HaryanaCricket Association

13

AmritRajUpadhyay

Cricket AssociationofBengal

14

NishantSindhu

HaryanaCricket Association

15

Aryan Dalal

Delhi DistrictCricket Association

16

Rishit Reddy

Hyderabad Cricket Association

India U19 B

S. No.

Name

state association

1

MdFaiz

VidarbhaCricket Association

2

RVimalKumar

Tamil NaduCricket Association

3

AnshGosai

SaurashtraCricket Association

4

UdaySahara

PunjabCricket Association

5

KSTambe

MaharashtraCricket Association

6

Aneeshwar Gautam (Captain)

KarnatakaStateCricketAssociation

7

Aaradhya Yadav (World Cup)

UttarPradeshCricketAssociation

8

PMSingh Rathore (VC)

Rajasthan Cricket Association

9

DhanushGowda

Karnataka State Cricket Association

10

AayushSinghThakur

Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh

11

ShaswatDangwal

Cricket Association of Uttarakhand

12

ShashankM

Hyderabad Cricket Association

13

Vicky Ostwal

MaharashtraCricket Association

14

Shoun Roger

Kerala Cricket Association

15

Ravikumar

Cricket AssociationofBengal

16

Aum Kanabar

Saurashtra Cricket Association

JAY SHAH
Honorary Secretary
BCCI

