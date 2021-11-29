College Football Odds, Lines, Week 14 Schedule: Georgia, Michigan Open as Conference Title Favorites





We’ve arrived at championship weekend and the remaining college football teams have given us a phenomenal feast of conference title games. No. 1 Georgia will face No. 3 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on CBS in what is a must-win game for the Crimson Tide if they want to make it to the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, it will be the toughest test for the top-ranked Bulldogs, who didn’t exactly have to walk through a glove to reach Atlanta. Number 5 Michigan will also face number 16 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game – a matchup that could seal the Wolverines’ first playoff appearance. Oddsmakers have released rules for the entire slate. Let’s see what the good folks at Caesars Sportsbook think this weekend will look like. No. 1 Georgia (-6) vs. No. 3 Alabama: This is the game most people around the SEC expected to see all year and the stakes couldn’t be higher for the Crimson Tide. They narrowly escaped Auburn in four overtime at the Iron Bowl, and now that line of attack is moving up against the top seven in the game. Could This Be Bryce Young’s Heisman Moment? The Alabama quarterback gets a chance to shock the college football world. No. 5 Michigan (-10.5) vs. No. 16 Iowa: The Wolverines defense dominated rival Ohio State and the offensive line pushed the Buckeyes front seven around like a bully on the playground. Both teams dominate the line of scrimmage, but oddsmakers clearly think the Wolverines will repeat last week’s feat at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. No. 7 Oklahoma State (-6) vs. No. 8 Baylor: The Cowboys defense was slightly out in the second half against Oklahoma on Saturday night, and it will have a second chance to take out the Bears at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It’s a little surprising to see this line so tight, given the quarterback injury concerns with the Bears and Gerry Bohanon. No. 24 Houston at No. 4 Cincinnati (-10.5): The Bearcats are probably one win away from the first Group of Five team to make it to the CFP, but a few style points against a hot Cougars team can go a long way toward closing the deal. Dana Holgorsen’s crew has won 11 games in a row and will put in one of the toughest tests of the season. No. 17 Pittsburgh (-3) at No. 18 Wake Forest: The ACC Championship Game will not affect the CFP race, but these two violations will likely run up and down the field. It’s a little surprising to see oddsmakers calling the Demon Deacons an underdog, given their explosiveness this year. No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 19 Utah (-3): The Utes smothered the Ducks in Salt Lake City two weeks ago, preventing Mario Cristobal’s crew from making the CFP. A little revenge would take the sting out of that debacle a little bit. Oddsmakers don’t think that will be the case, though. The best of the rest

