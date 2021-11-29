Should the Avs file a claim for Evander Kane?





Pretty big news today in the NHL, when it was revealed that the San Jose Sharks would put Evander Kane on waivers. The Avalanche will likely be at the bottom of the pack in terms of even being able to file a claim if they wanted to, as they recently claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel on Philadelphia waivers — and that brings you to the bottom of it. platoon when you do that. But the question of the day is: If Kane were still available when it was their turn to make a claim on him, would they take him? However, as I understand it, taking him on waivers to the Avs – or any team for that matter – wouldn’t be as beneficial as I understand it, because then they would be responsible for his contract, which runs for the rest of this season and THREE MORE at a cap hit of $7 million. However, if you claim Kane on waivers, you don’t need to give up any other assets to get him. The most likely way to get him is through trade, especially when reports say the Sharks may be willing to eat half of his paycheck. What’s likely to happen is: Kane will clear the waivers and then be sent to the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, where everyone will be waiting to see how he plays from there. If he lights it up, a competing team might just be willing to take a chance on him. If he is not traded or claimed, the Sharks are expected to buy out the last three years of his deal. Then he would be an unrestricted free agent. Kane, of course, comes with a TON of luggage, including a recent suspension for falsifying a shark vaccination card. But last season he was the top scorer for the Sharks and he can play. Look, I’m a forgiving man. We all screw up, some more in public than others. So I’m not one of those people who automatically says “no! to give people a second (or third) chance after bad behavior. But hey, Kane’s baggage is serious. All the reports I’ve read from those who report on the Sharks that he is no longer loved in the team’s locker room at all. However, if you can play, there is always a team willing to take another chance. Does it have to be the Avs? Big, physical 20 goalscorers don’t grow on trees, you know. According to PuckPedia, the Avs currently only have $886,000 in cap space, which would make a trade and the Sharks eat a lot of his paycheck, probably the only way a deal could happen. Anyway, the Avs could get a very good player for not much in return. With Vegas recently adding Jack Eichel, the arms race is back in the West. Stranger things have happened. Let’s hear what YOU think about taking a shot at Evander Kane?

