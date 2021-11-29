North American Teams Championships 2021 Live Streamed Table Tennis in Mixed Reality powered by OSAI





The 23rd Annual JOOLA North American Teams Championships (Teams) will be live streamed in Mixed Reality from November 26-28. The collaboration between JOOLA, the tournament sponsor, and OSAI , an AI-powered Mixed Reality solution, unlocks an immersive viewing experience for all table tennis fans. This year, Teams will offer a three-day livestream of all matches. This is one of the first table tennis events to feature remote production combined with Mixed Reality. The event will be streamed on JOOLA Globals YouTube Channel and brand new JOOLA Infinity App . Realtime Mixed Reality enables JOOLA to step outside the traditional sponsorship toolkit and activate its sponsorship in an innovative and contextual way. Richard Lee, President of JOOLA, stated: We are committed to the sport of table tennis and to providing the best table tennis equipment and experiences to our customers. Working with OSAI on Teams’ Mixed Reality livestream helps us take table tennis to the next level. Real-time Mixed Reality allows us to engage table tennis fans with live exclusive insights and attract new audiences with immersive, digital-native content that explains the game and gets them excited about the sport. Crucially, we can produce the event remotely. OSAI powers the entire remote production of JOOLA Teams streaming and delivers an end-to-end solution with broadcast quality video, commentary, mixed reality and analytics. OSAI aims to make every game of the JOOLA North American Teams Championships an immersive and engaging experience for viewers and players alike. We are excited to partner with JOOLA and bring advanced viewing experiences to all Teams followers. OSAI Mixed Reality enters the US market with a strong example of virtual remote production from one of the leading table tennis events in the country. OSAI uses Computer Vision and AI to collect and analyze performance data that is then turned into immersive animations. Combining live data with sports entertainment means OSAI live streaming engages all segments of fans and unlocks new digital assets for sponsor activations, said Nish Sehgal , Global Managing Director of OSAI. OSAI’s Real-time Mixed Reality engages viewers with dynamic on-screen animations and in-depth game insights, otherwise unavailable to fans. The Teams live stream includes ball tracking, player positions, occupied zones and ball speed – just to name a few. About NATT: The 23rd Annual JOOLA North American Teams Championships is a USATT-approved 4-star event and will be held for the 6th year in a row at the Gaylord National Resort in Washington, DC. The always highly anticipated three-day competition features players from across the US and participants from around the world, giving players the chance to mingle and learn new techniques from a wider table tennis community. The tournament has a team component in an otherwise individually focused sport in the US. About JOOLA: JOOLA has been a leader in table tennis since 1952. The global company offers a selection of top quality table tennis equipment, from tables to blades. JOOLA is also a proud sponsor of several major table tennis tournaments, including the JOOLA North American Teams Championships. About OSAI: OSAI is an AI-powered technology that unlocks real-time Mixed Reality video streaming for live sports events. OSAI analyzes the video feed to collect the performance data, analyze it and overlay the video with on-screen animations in real time. Mixed Reality enhances the viewer experience with game insights, explanations and gamification. OSAI is transforming the live streaming of sports, connecting traditional broadcasting with digital on-demand culture.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsanyway.com/2021/11/29/north-american-teams-championships-2021-live-streamed-table-tennis-in-mixed-reality-powered-by-osai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos