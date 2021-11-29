NFL: New England Defense Plague Tennessee in 36-13 Win for Sixth Consecutive Win





Bill Belichick’s specialty has long been the defensive side of the game, and it was on full display as the Pats turned four times in victory.

Faced with a Titans team missing out on 2020 Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry, as well as their two main wide receivers – Julio Jones and AJ Brown – New England finished the game with three forced fumbles and an interception from Ryan Tannehill.

However, the game was tight at halftime – a narrow 16-13 lead in New England – with the Patriots struggling to keep Tennessee’s running game in check. Even without Henry, the Titans’ backs found many holes in New England’s defenses. Belichick was asked about the first half after the game and gave an on-brand, concise answer about the defense.

“They coached it better than we did. We need to coach and play better,” Belichick said.

However, Pats’ defense turned it around after the break, as they outplayed the Titans in the second half and got the ball back repeatedly for rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the offense. The Jones-led offense has been on a roll in the Patriots’ six-game winning streak as its pass catchers have become more accustomed to the attack – New England outsold their opponents 211-63 on the winning run. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne’s rise has become a story to watch as he and Jones find their stride. The QB threw for two touchdowns to Bourne in the win and that connection has become apparent to more than just Patriots fans. “KB is like the energizer bunny, man,” Patriots center Andrews said of Bourne. “I think he’s like a Labrador. Golden Retriever-esque. I’ve had those dogs before. They’re just always happy, you know? Even if you correct them a little bit or go in on them, they’re just like, ‘Okay “Yes. Yes. I’ll make it happen.” KB was great.” While the Pats’ trademark, steadfast defense, has remained prominent throughout the streak, the evolution of rookie QB Jones has been the main reason for optimism around the team thus far. Tom Brady’s heir apparent has limited his mistakes while continuing to learn and rely on the team’s opportunistic defence. “That was great. I think they played great and they always get takeaway,” Jones said after the game. “It’s just a matter of time. Once that happens, the momentum of the game changes and they’ve been doing that all year. READ: Baker Mayfield’s future at the Browns is uncertain, but advocacy for Julius Jones wins praise “The goal is not to turn the ball around on offense and do what they did today and get the four takeaways. You can see how much they play and celebrate together, and it’s exciting. We have to respond to that and get points for it.” make them and don’t turn the ball around either. “It’s an ebb and flow. They’ve done a great job and we have a great defense, and it’s really nice to have those guys with us.” With an 8-4 record, the Patriots are second in the AFC behind the Baltimore Ravens who are 8-3. New England have gone 7-1 since a Week 4 reunion with Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and appear to be a different team since that minor 19-17 loss at Foxborough. Both the Patriots and Bucs have eight wins, leaving many fans and pundits wondering: Is fate nigh for a potential Super Bowl 56 reunion? Time will tell.

