Watch: Bangladeshi crowd taunt Shaheen Afridi with ‘Matthew Wade’ chants, Pakistani pacesetter delivers savage response | Cricket

Pakistani pacesetter Shaheen Shah Afridi had a fitting response for the crowd in Bangladesh after those in the Chattogram stadium quickly taunted the left arm with chants by Matthew Wade.

On Day 3 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Sunday, the host audience reminded Afridi of his switch to Matthew Wade in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, in which the Australian left-handed batter beat the Pakistani bowler for three consecutive sixes to finish the match. to win.

The incident took place when Afridi slipped to the border and dove. As Afridi saved a four, a person in the crowd reminded him of Wade’s hat-trick of six, which was captured on the microphone. But their joy was cut short when Afridi came up with a cheeky reply and the last laugh, rejecting Shadman Islam and Najmul Shanto in one go.

From their second inning, Afridi struck in his third over the fifth of the innings, catching Islam LBW first and then getting Hossain Shanto for a two-ball duck in the span of three deliveries. Two Bangladesh wickets falling in the same over caused a pinprick of silence in the stadium, even as Afridi went on to take another wicket, handing opener Saif Hassan.

Afridi had a great test record in 2021 taking his tally to an impressive 42 wickets. These have come in just eight Tests at an average of 17.66, including two five-wicket-hauls. Afridi is currently tied with India spinner R Ashwin for the most wickets in a calendar year. Ashwin, on the other hand, was equally impressive as his wickets have come in seven matches, the seventh currently underway against New Zealand in Kanpur.

Ashwin is on par with Afridi, despite not playing a single test match in England earlier this year. Third on the list is fast bowler Hasan Ali (39 wickets), followed by Indian left arm spinner Axar Patel with 32 wickets.