Sports
Canada out of Davis Cup final after 3-0 loss to Kazakhstan
MADRID, November 28, 2021 (Tennis Canada Press Release)
The Canadian Davis Cup team presented by Sobeys was eliminated in the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals after a 3-0 loss to Kazakhstan in Group B on Sunday at the Madrid Arena in Spain.
Captain Frank Dancevic made a change to his lineup from Thursday’s game against Sweden as brayden cord (pickering, ON) replace Steven Ten (Toronto, ON) for the first singles match against Kazakhstan. he took it upon himself Mikhail Kukushkin in what was the very first meeting between the players. Schnur created a battlefield, but the first set would be decided by a single interruption in service, which was in the line of his opponent, who claimed the lead 6-3. However, with Kukushkin in the lead and match point in the second set, Schnur showed great resilience to break back before winning the set-deciding tiebreak 7-5. The Canadian kept pushing, hitting a variety of powerful forehands and agile drop shots. The third set was an intense affair, with both players dropping serve early. It was tied until Kukushkin broke Schnur again at 6-5 to claim the set 7-5 and the game.
The first set, of course, I don’t think I played great, Schnur said at his post-match press conference: but it takes some time to get used to his ball, everything is pretty much underspin on a wooden track that is already bouncing low and very slow. So I don’t regret the first set, it just took me some time to find my groove. Other than that I played great and regret the second game of the third [set].
In the tires second singles rubber, Vasek Pospisil (Vernon, BC) Facing World No. 36 Alexander Bublik, who had defeated Mikael Ymer in Kazakhstan’s 2-1 win over Sweden on Saturday. This match in Madrid was the first meeting between the two players. Two breaks for Bublik in the first set, in which he had a 100% first serve percentage, saw the 24-year-old pull in the 6-2 despite Pospisil’s best efforts. The second set was tied and remained on service, meaning a tiebreak was needed to separate the two players. It was Bublik who came out on top and claimed the score 8-6 to win the game and equalize for Kazakhstan.
He served well, Pospisil started in his press conference after the game. I just didn’t play my best. That is disappointing to me. I just feel like I haven’t been as sharp as I’d like to be in the last few weeks on the pitch.
He added: It’s obviously disappointing for our team to go out like we did, but we fought hard, we tried to do our best and that’s all. Now I’m going home, having a bit of a break and getting ready for next year.
Dancevic made a change to his doubles lineup before match 3 started, subtitled Peter Polanskic (Toronto, ON) for Pospisil to partner with Schnur. they would face Andrey Golubeva and Aleksandr Nedovyesov. In what was a dead rubber in terms of the draw outcome, Schnur and Polansky fought well but were eventually undone by their opponents and lost 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-1.
Continue in style
🇰🇿 Kazakhstan passes Canada in three sets and seals qualification 3-0!#DavisCup Finals #byRakuten pic.twitter.com/L6OlZTUZZr
Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 28, 2021
It’s certainly been a tough week for us, Dancevic said at his press conference after the draw. I thought we had a bit of a shaky start in the first game against Sweden, guys weren’t keen to go into the games. Today I think the boys played great. Starting with Brayden and his game, I thought he played an incredible game, had chances and I think it could have gone either way. Same with Vasek. Bublik came in with some incredible shots in the tiebreak to close out that game and I feel like if we could have pushed that into a third set, anything could have happened.Overall, I thought the guys played their hearts out this week. They did everything they could to get us through. We knew we had to win 3-0 today to have a chance and it was a very, very hard task. But in the end, keep your wits about you, regroup, review a few things from this week and move on from here.
Sunday’s results mean Kazakhstan will advance to the quarter-finals as the winner of Group B, facing the best or second best runner-up. Team Canada is out of the Davis Cup Finals and will face a qualifying draw in 2022. The qualifying draw will take place on Sunday, December 5 in Madrid.
