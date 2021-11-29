R Ashwin becomes India’s third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

Connect with us

Ashwin Ravichandran became India’s third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket when he sacked Tom Latham in the first Test against New Zealand at Kanpur on Monday.

The 35-year-old took his 418th wicket, surpassing fellow off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. Only Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev currently have more wickets than Ashwin. Ashwin finished the test with 419 wickets to his name as the match ended in a draw.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer reached the milestone with what was a crucial wicket for India as Latham was a set batter on Day 5, having scored 52 out of 146. The off-spinner broke through with an inside edge on the stumps. He went on to take another wicket, that of Tom Blundell.

Here’s a look at India’s highest wicket takers in Tests:

Most test wickets for India

bowler Matches wickets ave
Anil Kumble 132 619 29.65
Kapil Dev 131 434 29.64
R Ashwin 80 419 24.48
Harbhajan Singh 103 417 32.46
Ishant Sharma 105 311 32.40
Zaheer Khan 92 311 32.94
BS Bed 67 266 28.71
BS Chandrasekhar 58 242 29.74
Javagal Srinath 67 236 30.49
Ravindra Jadeja 57 232 24.84
via ESPNCricinfo

I want to congratulate Ashwin on his milestone. Well done and I hope he wins many more matches for India, Harbhajan Singh, who now moves up to fourth on the list, told PTI.

I never believed in equations. We played our best cricket in different times, against different opponents. I had done my best for the country then and the same for Ashwin, he was doing his best now, said the former India spinner.

Ashwin, in an interview with ESPNCricinfo had talked in 2015 about how he turned into an offspinner because of Harbhajan.

I think he was one of my role models when I started bowling offspin, Ashwin had said. I was an opening batsman who bowled medium fast with the new ball. Then an injury forced me to stay out of the game. I started bowling offspin after seeing what he did in 2001 [against Australia] and that’s where it started. India then needed a role model like Harbhajan Singh, someone who could go on to win matches for India with the ball. That’s where my love for offspin started.

Of all the leading wicket takers in men’s Test matches, Ashwin is now the fifth most successful spinner, taking Harbhajans behind Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble and Rangana Herath.

Head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday drew attention to the way Ashwin has grown and evolved into a champion off-spinner.

I think it’s a phenomenal achievement. I think you know that Harbhajan Singh was a very good bowler, someone I played a lot of cricket with; great bowler for India and what Ashwin has done, to pass him in just 80 Test matches is a phenomenal achievement, Dravid said at the post-match media conference.

He just evolved, he just kept growing. He’s one of those guys who keeps thinking about the game, keeps changing, keeps evolving, that’s why he (has) got where he is. You cannot achieve what Ashwin has achieved without growing and improving and evolving. It is a pleasure to have someone like that in the locker room and to work (with) them. I’m very happy for him, Dravid added.

Leading Wicket Takers in Test Cricket

Player Mat accommodate wkts
mural 133 230 800
warne 145 273 708
Anderson 166 309 632
kumble 132 236 619
McGrath 124 243 563
wide 149 274 524
walsh 132 242 519
Steyn 93 171 439
Kapil Dev 131 227 434
Herath 93 170 433
Hadlee 86 150 431
pollock 108 202 421
Ashwin 80* 150 418

Earlier this year he became the second fastest (in terms of matches) reaching 400 test wickets.

Fastest up to 400 test wickets

Player Opposition Ground Match start date for 400th wicket Debut Time Mat
mural v Zimbabwe Galle Jan 12, 2002 Aug 28, 1992 9y 137d 72
Ashwin v England Ahmedabad Feb 24, 2021 Nov 6, 2011 9y 110d 77
Hadlee in India Christchurch February 2, 1990 February 2, 1973 17y 0d 80
Steyn in Bangladesh dhaka July 30, 2015 December 17, 2004 10y 225d 80
Herath in Pakistan Abu Dhabi 28 Sep 2017 Sep 22, 1999 18y 6d 84

Here are some reactions to Ashwin’s performance:

Men’s Stats Test Only and Courtesy of ESPNCricinfo; updated from tea on day five in the Kanpur test.

