R Ashwin becomes India’s third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

Ashwin Ravichandran became India’s third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket when he sacked Tom Latham in the first Test against New Zealand at Kanpur on Monday.
The 35-year-old took his 418th wicket, surpassing fellow off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. Only Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev currently have more wickets than Ashwin. Ashwin finished the test with 419 wickets to his name as the match ended in a draw.
The Tamil Nadu cricketer reached the milestone with what was a crucial wicket for India as Latham was a set batter on Day 5, having scored 52 out of 146. The off-spinner broke through with an inside edge on the stumps. He went on to take another wicket, that of Tom Blundell.
Here’s a look at India’s highest wicket takers in Tests:
Most test wickets for India
|bowler
|Matches
|wickets
|ave
|Anil Kumble
|132
|619
|29.65
|Kapil Dev
|131
|434
|29.64
|R Ashwin
|80
|419
|24.48
|Harbhajan Singh
|103
|417
|32.46
|Ishant Sharma
|105
|311
|32.40
|Zaheer Khan
|92
|311
|32.94
|BS Bed
|67
|266
|28.71
|BS Chandrasekhar
|58
|242
|29.74
|Javagal Srinath
|67
|236
|30.49
|Ravindra Jadeja
|57
|232
|24.84
I want to congratulate Ashwin on his milestone. Well done and I hope he wins many more matches for India, Harbhajan Singh, who now moves up to fourth on the list, told PTI.
I never believed in equations. We played our best cricket in different times, against different opponents. I had done my best for the country then and the same for Ashwin, he was doing his best now, said the former India spinner.
Ashwin, in an interview with ESPNCricinfo had talked in 2015 about how he turned into an offspinner because of Harbhajan.
I think he was one of my role models when I started bowling offspin, Ashwin had said. I was an opening batsman who bowled medium fast with the new ball. Then an injury forced me to stay out of the game. I started bowling offspin after seeing what he did in 2001 [against Australia] and that’s where it started. India then needed a role model like Harbhajan Singh, someone who could go on to win matches for India with the ball. That’s where my love for offspin started.
Of all the leading wicket takers in men’s Test matches, Ashwin is now the fifth most successful spinner, taking Harbhajans behind Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble and Rangana Herath.
Head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday drew attention to the way Ashwin has grown and evolved into a champion off-spinner.
I think it’s a phenomenal achievement. I think you know that Harbhajan Singh was a very good bowler, someone I played a lot of cricket with; great bowler for India and what Ashwin has done, to pass him in just 80 Test matches is a phenomenal achievement, Dravid said at the post-match media conference.
He just evolved, he just kept growing. He’s one of those guys who keeps thinking about the game, keeps changing, keeps evolving, that’s why he (has) got where he is. You cannot achieve what Ashwin has achieved without growing and improving and evolving. It is a pleasure to have someone like that in the locker room and to work (with) them. I’m very happy for him, Dravid added.
Leading Wicket Takers in Test Cricket
|Player
|Mat
|accommodate
|wkts
|mural
|133
|230
|800
|warne
|145
|273
|708
|Anderson
|166
|309
|632
|kumble
|132
|236
|619
|McGrath
|124
|243
|563
|wide
|149
|274
|524
|walsh
|132
|242
|519
|Steyn
|93
|171
|439
|Kapil Dev
|131
|227
|434
|Herath
|93
|170
|433
|Hadlee
|86
|150
|431
|pollock
|108
|202
|421
|Ashwin
|80*
|150
|418
Earlier this year he became the second fastest (in terms of matches) reaching 400 test wickets.
Fastest up to 400 test wickets
|Player
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match start date for 400th wicket
|Debut
|Time
|Mat
|mural
|v Zimbabwe
|Galle
|Jan 12, 2002
|Aug 28, 1992
|9y 137d
|72
|Ashwin
|v England
|Ahmedabad
|Feb 24, 2021
|Nov 6, 2011
|9y 110d
|77
|Hadlee
|in India
|Christchurch
|February 2, 1990
|February 2, 1973
|17y 0d
|80
|Steyn
|in Bangladesh
|dhaka
|July 30, 2015
|December 17, 2004
|10y 225d
|80
|Herath
|in Pakistan
|Abu Dhabi
|28 Sep 2017
|Sep 22, 1999
|18y 6d
|84
Here are some reactions to Ashwin’s performance:
Men’s Stats Test Only and Courtesy of ESPNCricinfo; updated from tea on day five in the Kanpur test.