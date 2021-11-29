Orange Country Breakers claim World TeamTennis title

Desirae Krawczyks’ dream season ended Sunday in her hometown with the Coachella Valley native holding another trophy.

In the 2021 World TeamTennis season finale, Krawczykan and her Orange County Breakers teammates survived a late rally to defeat the Springfield Lasers 21-13 in Stage 2 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The final was broadcast nationally on the Tennis Channel.

It’s absolutely cool, said Krawczyk, 27, who won three Grand Slam titles in the mixed doubles this year. We had a lot of people here, had a few family and friends from high school who followed my career, so it was great to have them here.

Unlike last year’s final, which the New York Empire narrowly won in a super tiebreak over the Chicago Smash, this year’s final wasn’t close.

But towards the end there was a drama. Krawczyk and mixed doubles partner Austin Krajicek lost their set 5-1 after Krawczyk sat down the first three sets, which included men’s singles and doubles and women’s singles.That gave the Lasers a chance to win the final set and forced extended play for a chance to win.

However, after a three-game winning streak in the women’s doubles, Krawczyk and teammate Tatjana Maria of Germany held off Asia Muhammed and Giuliana Olmos 5-3 in front of a crowd of over 300. Krawczyk took the last point to win.

Des was a little nervous, I think, in mixed doubles, said league MVP Steve Johnson. But then, in doubles, she played great. It’s definitely nerve-wracking when you have a lot of friends and family in the crowd and you sit for an hour and a half. But she’s a stud and I couldn’t be happier for her.

Johnson, an American who played collegiately at USC, defeated Denis Kudla 5-2 in the men’s singles and Maria defeated Muhammed 5-2 in the five-set format, with each match counting towards the final score. Johnson and Krajicek beat Kudla and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador, 5-1.

After a 31-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event was the second professional tennis championship to be played in Indian Wells in as many months, following last month’s BNP Paribas Open.

At the October BNP, Krawczyk won a match with doubles partner Alexa Guarachi before being killed in the second round.

Krawczyk started the year without a groundbreaking tournament title to her name. She went on to hold the mixed doubles championship trophies at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and then the US Open, becoming the second woman to win three mixed doubles majors in a single season since Martina Navratilova did it 37 years ago.

It’s still hard to believe, Krawzczyk said.

The success of her women’s doubles game propelled Krawczyk to the WTA Tour final in Guadalajara, Mexico this month, where she and Guarachi face the top-ranked doubles teams in the world. They won one of the three games.

She arrived at World TeamTennis last week, replacing Amanda Anisimova on the Breakers roster. She adapted well to the format and the Breakers have won four of their last five games with her in the lineup.

Much of that credit goes to Johnson and Maria, who won all of their singles sets during that period.

Des brought that expertise into doubles, Johnson said, and then Tatjana played great in singles. I don’t know how many women’s singles we lost in the 13 games we played. Maybe one. Maybe two. That’s pretty amazing.

After splitting the first two games against Denis Kudla, Johnson got a break in the fifth game. Kudla couldn’t handle Johnson’s blazing backhand. Johnson then held the serve in the sixth game, finishing the set 5-2 with his second break point.

Maria got a break in the fourth game of their set, mainly using a slice and forehand, then won the fifth game of the set with her serve. Muhammed held on to serve in the sixth game before Maria closed the set 5-2.

In the men’s doubles, Johnson and teammate Austin Krajicek rallied to give Orange County a break in the third game and held the serve to lead 3-1. The Breakers got another break in the fifth game and Johnson closed the set with a 5-1 win.

In the women’s doubles, the Lasers had a chance to win the set and force an extended play for the win, but Krawczyk served out the game and finished the season by taking home another trophy.

After a season she said she couldn’t think of, Krawczyk said Shell enjoyed this for a short while before heading to Arizona next week to begin training for 2022.

It was a great experience to play here, said Krawczyk. It’s nice to come here, come home and end the year with a win. Perfect end to the year.

Andrew John covers sports for The Desert Sun and the USA Today Network. Email him at [email protected] and find him on Twitter at @Andrew_L_John.