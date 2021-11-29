Fenway agrees to buy Penguins; Lemieux continues to lead hockey ops





The Pittsburgh Penguins will be sold by the end of the year. According to the Penguins press release on Monday morning, Mario Lemieux will continue as part of the ownership group and lead the hockey operations. Contrary to previous reports, Ron Burkle will also remain part of the ownership group. Neither the Penguins nor Fenway have specified how many shares Lemieux or Burkle will hold, although rumors (of $850-900 million) place Fenways’ offer above most published team values. The Penguins expect to finalize the deal before the end of the year. As the Penguins enter a new chapter, I will remain as active and engaged with the team as ever and look forward to building on our success with our new partners at FSG, said Lemieux. They have an organizational philosophy that reflects the approach that has worked so well for Ron and me over the past 22 years. Lemieux and Burkle bought the team out of bankruptcy in 1999. Three Stanley Cups, a new arena, and 22 years later they remain part of the ownership group. Pittsburgh Penguins management also remains intact, including CEO David Morehouse, COO Kevin Acklin, President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke, General Manager Ron Hextall and Head Coach Mike Sullivan. The Fenway group purchase includes all Penguins property, from the team, entertainment and real estate. Fenway Sports Group is bringing everything we could ask for in an ownership partner to continue the historic success of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Morehouse said. They understand what the Penguins mean to Pittsburgh and they bring us the latest in advanced sports research, data analytics, player training and performance, real estate development and organizational excellence. This combination is a truly exciting partnership that positions our club at the forefront of the future of professional sports and allows us to build on what Ron and Mario have created. The Penguins have had some rough times with the city over the Hill District development, but those have recently been resolved. The development will take place on the site surrounding the PPG Paints Arena. As the Penguins enter a new chapter, I will remain as active and engaged with the team as ever and look forward to building on our success with our new partners at FSG, said Lemieux. They have an organizational philosophy that reflects the approach that has worked so well for Ron and me over the past 22 years. The Penguins have become a premier NHL franchise and one of the most prominent in the sport. The team sold more than 600 consecutive games, and last season the Pittsburgh Penguins ratings were the highest of any NHL or NBA team. The final step in the sale is for the NHL Board of Governors to approve it. Bank of America was financial advisor to FSG and Citi was financial advisor to the Penguins. Reed Smith served as legal counsel to the Penguins on the transaction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pittsburghhockeynow.com/pittsburgh-penguins-sale-fenway-completed-mario-lemieux-guide-hockey-ops/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos