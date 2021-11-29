Duke jumps to No. 1 in the top 25 men’s basketball poll for the first time since 2019

Mike Krzyzewski’s latest team at Duke has reached a well-known milestone: No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll.

The Blue Devils jumped four places to the top of Monday’s poll after a win against Gonzaga that defeated the first-place Bulldogs. That contributes to a record number of top finishes, both for the Duke program and for Krzyzewski, who is retiring after the season.

This is the 127th week at number 1 for Krzyzewski and the 145th for the Blue Devils, ahead of the late John Wooden (121) and UCLA (134).



The Blue Devils are No. 1 for the first time since their two-week stay in November 2019, and it comes after a tumultuous season amid the pandemic that saw the program fail the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995.

Duke (7-0) reloaded with a first-class recruiting class with Paolo Banchero who is 6 feet tall and is back among the nation’s elite.

When the Blue Devils visit Ohio on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, it will be Duke’s 255th game as a top-ranking team under Krzyzewski, compared to 161 games as an unranked team.

“It’s not about me — it’s about us,” said Krzyzewski after Friday night’s win against Gonzaga in Las Vegas. “This is our moment together, not my moment.”

THE TOP TIE

no. 2 Purdue earned nine first-place votes, rising one spot behind Duke in a rescheduled poll in which no team kept their spot from the previous week and three new teams joined the rankings. It is the Boilermakers’ highest ranking since the last No. 2 late in the 1987-88 season.

Team file 1. Duke (51) 7-0 2. Purdue (9) 6-0 3. Gonzaga (1) 6-1 4. Baylor 7-0 5. UCLA 6-1 6. Villanova 4-2 7. Texas 4-1 8. Kansas 5-1 9. Kentucky 5-1 10. Arkansas 6-0 11. Arizona 6-0 12. BYU 6-0 13. Tennessee 4-1 14. Florida 6-0 15. Houston 5-1 16. Alabama 6-1 17. UConn 6-1 18. Memphis 5-1 19. State of Iowa 6-0 20. USC 6-0 21. Chestnut brown 5-1 22. Michigan State 5-2 23. Wisconsin 5-1 24. Michigan 4-2 25. Seton Hall 5-1

Gonzaga fell to third, while reigning National Champion Baylor rose two places to number 4 after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. UCLA dropped three spots to No. 5 after losing 20 points to Gonzaga last week, while Villanova, Texas, Kansas, Kentucky and Arkansas round out the top 10.

RISING

Florida made the biggest jump of the week, climbing nine places to number 14 after beating California, Ohio state and Troy last week.

Number 11 Arizona and number 12 BYU rose six places each, with the Wildcats making a quick climb under freshman coach Tommy Lloyd after making their poll debut just a week ago.

No. 17 UConn also made a significant five-place jump after finishing third in the Battle 4 Atlantis, including a wild 115-109, double overtime against a ranked Auburn team.

A total of 13 teams rose in this week’s poll.

TO SHOVE

Memphis had the biggest tumble of the week, sliding nine places to number 18 after losing to the now-ranked state of Iowa 19 in the NIT Season Tip-Off championship game. No. 16 Alabama dropped six places, while No. 8 Kansas — who lost to Dayton on a last second shot — No. 24 Michigan and No. 25 Seton Hall fell four places.

A total of nine teams fell in this week’s poll.

WELCOME

Iowa State’s poll debut at No. 19 is part of a quick start for the Cyclones under coach TJ Otzelberger, who took over a program that came off a two-win season, including 0-18 in Big 12 play.

Number 22 Michigan State entered the poll after beating UConn en route to the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship game, while Wisconsin jumped to number 23 after winning the rescheduled Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.

GOODBYE (FOR NOW)

Illinois (No. 14), St. Bonaventure (No. 16) and Xavier (No. 25) dropped out of the rankings.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Southeastern Conference leads the way with six ranked teams, while Duke is the only ranked team in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

SEC: 6 (Nos. 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 21)

Big Ten: 4 (Nos. 2, 22, 23, 24)

Major 12:4 (Nos. 4, 7, 8, 19)

Pac-12: 3 (Nos. 5, 11, 20)

Great East: 3 (Nos. 6, 17, 25)

West Coast: 2 (No. 3, 12)

American Athletic: 2 (Nos. 15, 18)

ACC: 1 (No. 1)