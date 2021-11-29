Sports
Highlights, India vs New Zealand 2021, Full Cricket Score: Ravindra, Patel conjure miraculous breakaway as match ends in draw
The umpires say further play is not possible due to the light, and the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur ends in a heart-pounding draw, the two-game run currently at 0-0.
India vs New Zealand, Day 4 Report: Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha struck half a century on Sunday before India declared its second innings at 234-7 on day four of the first Test against New Zealand to give the tourists a 284 goal in Kanpur.
Iyer scored 65 runs, while Saha was unbeaten with 61 runs as they resurrected the Indian innings from a precarious 51-5.
At stumps, New Zealand was 4-1 with Tom Latham at 2 and William Sommerville at nil after losing to Will Young (2) shortly before the end of the game.
Previously, India had reached 84-5 at lunchtime, after Kyle Jamieson (3-40) and Tim Southee (3-75) moved through the Indian top order in the morning.
Cheteshwar Pujara (22) took off his gloves on Jamieson’s leg side. Southee had Mayank Agarwal (17) caught slipping and then pinned Ravindra Jadeja lbw for nothing.
Azaj Patel (1-60) caught Ajinkya Rahane (4) lbw to bring India down to 51-5 after an overnight 14-1.
Then Iyer put up 52 runs for the sixth wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin (32) either side of lunch and saved the Indian innings.
After making his debut hundred in the first innings, Iyer’s half-century came in the second innings from 125 deliveries and included eight fours and a six.
Sunil Gavaskar was the last Indian batsman to score 50-plus in both innings of his debut Test, a feat he achieved in 1971 against the West Indies.
I had also been in this situation before in domestic cricket. My thought was to play the session and play as many balls as possible. I wasn’t thinking too far ahead, Iyer said.
He also became the first Indian batsman to score a hundred and a half centuries on his Test debut.
It feels good (to have that record), but the most important thing is to win the game… We felt that 250 including the first innings lead would have been a good score so were really happy with where we got now, Iyer added.
Jamieson threw Ashwin down after India passed 100. Iyer then added 64 runs with Saha as they helped India reach a defensible total.
Southee sent Iyer away for tea as India came in at halftime at 167-7.
Saha scored his sixth Test half century and set up 67 runs with Axar Patel (28 not out) for the eighth wicket.
India stated that there was little time left in the day, but Ashwin managed to remove Young before the stumps were affected. The ball appeared to be missing a leg, but the batter ran out of time to use a DRS review.
New Zealand needs 280 runs on the final day for the win.
India scored 345 in the first innings thanks to Iyers 105 and New Zealand was thrown out for 296 in response when Axar Patel took 5-62 on day three.
With inputs from AP
