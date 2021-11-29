Reviewing the Bulldogs 7-5 regular season

After a frustrating loss to arch-rival Ole Miss on Thursday in dismal, rainy conditions, Mississippi State finished the regular season 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the SEC.

As for the game, it wasn’t clear who was coming in the better team, but it was definitely clear who was playing better on Thanksgiving night.

Mississippi State receivers dropped (probably) certain touchdowns on three consecutive plays to end the first half, then missed a field goal to end the half trailing 10-6. The series summed up the game. Ole Miss was not executed offensively, especially in the red zone. Ole Miss fired the quarterback on key points that the state didn’t.

Regardless, it was the Bulldogs’ first bad game since their loss to LSU in September. In between those games, the Bulldogs got better and better game after game (except Alabama).

The improvement was evident in both the overall performance of the team and the performance of individuals.

Let’s hand out some numbers for the 2021 Bulldogs.

Overall rank: B+

Mississippi State exceeded expectations in its second year under Mike Leach. Many media outlets, including SDS, considered the Bulldogs to be between the fifth and seventh best team in the SEC West.

The Bulldogs brought a lot of general positivity in 2021, making the long-term outlook even better.

With big wins against teams that looked much better than the Bulldogs on paper, there should be momentum in the recruiting cycles ahead. In the coming years, there is no reason why the state of Mississippi cannot reasonably expect to threaten the West from the SEC.

Non-Conference Grade: C

The Bulldogs dominated every second of their matchup with North Carolina State, a team often ranked in the top 25. They also destroyed their only FCS opponent, Tennessee State. However, they dropped a winnable game en route to Memphis and needed a historic comeback to beat Louisiana Tech.

I understand there was some ridiculous performance in the Memphis game by an SEC crew, and I understand Louisiana Tech was the first game of the year.

That is no excuse.

Both Louisiana Tech and Memphis scored non-offensive touchdowns on plays that just shouldn’t have happened—a pick six for Tech and a first for Memphis. Those kinds of games are unforgivable against any opponent. It’s one thing for a superior player to make a great game, it’s quite another to allow a mistake to score points regardless of the opponent.

While the Bulldogs escaped their game against Tech, it didn’t work against Memphis, a better team than Tech. That can’t happen ahead.

Air Raid Violation: A-

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers III started the season with several struggles with decision making in the air strike. He was clearly forcing throws he didn’t need to make. But from week to week, Rogers made significant progress in decision-making and in the confidence of his recipients.

Against Texas A&M, LSU, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Auburn, he was clearly the best quarterback on the field. And, against top NFL draft pick Matt Corral (Ole Miss) and budding superstar KJ Jefferson (Arkansas), Rogers was the better passer. That said, Bryce Young (Alabama) is really good.

Part of the air strike is understanding that just because the attack throws a huge amount doesn’t mean the passes are always deep shots.

Rogers really understood this concept around game five of the season and never looked back. The confidence he developed with his receivers was so evident against Ole Miss as he hit back-shoulder throws. State fans should be just as excited for their quarterback game as they were in 2013 or 2014.

The other aspect of the Air Raid is confidence in the coach. Often in this system the best play is a swing pass or a check-down. For aggressive and talented passers like Rogers, it’s tempting to push the ball into the field. Coach and QB must trust each other to perform. Rogers and Leach are clearly on the same page of the same book.

Defense: A+

Martin Emerson didn’t bite on a double move down the far sideline against Ole Miss WR Braylon Sanders on a Matt Corral fake pump. That kind of move had burned defenders all year, but not Emerson.

Emerson, along with defensive mainstays like Emmanual Forbes, Jett Johnson and the entire defensive front played way better than anyone in the preseason.

The Bulldogs completely thwarted some of the best rush offenses in the country like Texas A&M and NC State, and they defended the pass well against teams like Auburn and Ole Miss.

For years, decades in fact, college football fans and pundits wondered what it would look like if Mike Leach had a defense at Texas Tech and as Washington State. Well, it seems pretty good to me.

The Bulldogs’ ability to stop the run allowed defensive backs to play aggressive covers and keep the game to themselves.

That kind of defensive stability gives Leach and Rogers the confidence to play more aggressively, knowing they can trust their teammates to stand up for them.

You’ll be seeing Emerson, and probably a handful of others, in the NFL around this time next year.

others:

Charles Cross: A

Having a stone house in the front line of the main position gives comfort to everyone. Cross was exceptional. Hell makes state fans proud in the NFL.

Running backs: B-

The running back room had good games every now and then, but disappeared at other times. For this offensive plan to really come into its own, the 10-15 hasty attempts per game need to be more effective than they were in 2021. If they get 2-3 yards per try, it means Leach should have just called a pass.

It wasn’t a lack of talent or effort, just a lack of consistency in the execution of the running game. I put it all on my back, but I understand very well that there were also blocking problems, and the quality of the opponents had something to do with that too.

Rivals: D

The LSU game was up for grabs, the Ole Miss game was up for grabs. The Alabama game was not. The Bulldogs shouldn’t have dropped all three of them.

Against LSU, the Bulldogs seemed a little distracted by the environment. It was the first major road race since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the crowds in 2020. But the mental flaws held the Mississippi’s hands and they couldn’t break free.

Against Ole Miss, we saw a team we hadn’t seen in months. Dropped passes, bizarre decisions, missed tackles and too little late comeback attempt.

I thought Mississippi State was the better team on Thursday, but the Rebs beat them. As an Ole Miss alumnus, I was thrilled with the way Matt Corral and Sam Williams Jr. played and happy with the result. But I know full well that State did a lot to lose that game. I don’t know the Bulldogs should have won, but they certainly could have.

Judgement:

Many of the excuses and moral wins just won’t make it for Leach and the Bulldogs next year. They can’t fail to show up to LSU and Ole Miss, they can’t award points to opponents who aren’t conference, and they can’t fall double digits that often.

However, they have put together some good teams. They have young players coming back and stallions going to the league, both of which help recruit.

The stretch near the state of Mississippi is uphill.