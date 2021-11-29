Feliciano Lopez in ‘disbelief’ beautiful Andrey Rublev at Davis Cup Finals





Feliciano Lopez, 40, admitted beating world No. 5 Andrey Rublev at this stage of his career in his hometown “exceeded all expectations”. Lopez, ranked No. 106 in the world, stunned Rublev 2-6 6-3 6-4 in the opening rubber of the Spain-Russia tie. After losing the first set, Lopez Rublev broke once in each of the next two sets and dropped no service games to take a comeback win. “This exceeds any expectation to be honest,” Lopez said after the game, according to the Davis Cup Finals website. “It was great for me to represent my country here at the age of 40. I didn’t expect to be the one to play the singles and I had to take on that part. Honestly, today, playing against Andrey, the number 5 in the world, at this stage of my career in my hometown, it exceeds all expectations!” Lopez resigns for Spain No one expected Lopez to single for Spain, but the withdrawals of Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut and Carlos Alcaraz left Spain no choice. Lopez now has two singles wins at the Davis Cup Finals, as he also defeated Ecuadorian Roberto Quiroz 6-3 6-3 on Friday. “This week was another challenge for us with Roberto .’s injury [Bautista] and with the bad news that Carlos [Alcaraz] got COVID,” Lopez said after beating Quiroz. “We’ve been through a lot over the years, and we always had something left over, and I think this will be the case again. We have to show everyone that we will be able to survive, to overcome difficult moments. Now it’s time to fight. “I think it was a difficult game for me to play. I didn’t expect to play this match. I think my part here was to play doubles and then, you know, after everything that happened that week, I ended up playing singles. I tried my best”.

