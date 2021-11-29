Michigan is back at number 1 in the latest Power 10 men’s hockey rankings

While some teams had the weekend off after Thanksgiving, enough schools were playing to make it a very interesting set of games.

Then not. 6 North Dakota and then-No. 11 Minnesota was the highest-flying matchup of the bunch, and that certainly had an impact on this week’s rankings. Minnesota State led in both the Power 10 and USCHO polls last week, but lost a game this weekend, leading to a very well-known team reclaiming their place on the college hockey mountain.

Here we go.

1. Michigan (12-4-0) | Previous: 2

The Wolverines are back at No. 1 after a dominant Niagara weekend, beating the Purple Eagles 10-2 over the two games. Senior defender Nick Blankenburg registered a big weekend, with three goals and two assists in the wins.

Sophomore defender Owen Power scored three assists over the weekend, while sophomore striker Kent Johnson provided two. They are second in the nation in points with 23 each.

I expect Michigan to be here for most of the season. On paper it is the best team in the country. It just comes down to whether the Wolverines like it or not.

Next up is a huge Big Ten matchup with Minnesota.

2. State of Minnesota (12-4-0) | Previous: 1

It is always difficult to take a team from the number 1 spot for one loss, especially one by a 1-0 final. But the margin of error is so small in college hockey rankings that a small mistake brings teams down. Luckily for the Mavericks, they are still in the top two.

They shared a series with Lake Superior State last weekend, losing the first game 1-0 and winning Game 2 3-0. In typical Minnesota State fashion, both games had strong defenses. Star goalkeeper Dryden McKay was out for Friday night’s game, opening the door for freshman Keenan Rancier to make his NCAA debut. He stopped nine out of ten shots in the loss.

RANKINGS: Here’s the latest USCHO poll

McKay came back for Game 2 and was shutout with five saves. Yes, only the miserly defense of the Mavericks allowedfiveshots.

Next up is a weekend set with Michigan Tech.

3. Minnesota Duluth (10-3-1) | Previous: 4

The Bulldogs put in a solid weekend at home against Alaska Fairbanks, winning Game 1, 5-1 and Game 2 1-0. That second game was a bit of a nail biter, as Minnesota took Duluth overtime to win it. That’s when senior striker Noah Cates counted the winner.

One interesting thing about the Bulldogs is that they are #1 in USCHO’s PairWise rankings. PairWise does its best to apply the method the Selection Committee uses to place teams in the NCAA tournament. Obviously, being number 1 in that is a good thing for Minnesota Duluth.

4. St. Cloud State (9-5) | Previous: 3

The Huskies had last weekend off after being swept through Western Michigan the weekend before.

COMEBACK FOR THE AGES: Read about Easton Brodzinski’s journey back from a broken leg

Up next is a huge NCHC set featuring North Dakota that will have quite the impact on next week’s Power 10.

5. Quinnipiac (10-1-3) | Previous: 5

The Bobcats also got last weekend off after beating St. Lawrence and equalizing Clarkson the weekend before.

Two more ECAC opponents will be added this weekend: RPI and Union.

6. West Michigan (10-4-0) | Previous: 7

Western Michigan’s Thanksgiving in Canton, NY, was well worth it given the reach of St. Lawrence. Friday saw the Broncos win 8-2, while Saturday won 5-1.

The Broncos exploded offensively, scoring goals from across the lineup. Graduate student strikers Paul Washe and Ethen Frank and senior striker Cole Gallant registered three lamplighters each over the weekend. Senior forward Drew Worrad scored six points in the two wins, taking him to a total of 25 in the season. That leads the nation.

This is followed by a weekend set with Miami (Ohio).

7. North Dakota (10-5-0) | Previous: 6

The Fighting Hawks fell 5-1 at home against Minnesota on Friday-evening, but recovered well with a 3-2 win on Saturday.

As bad as the 5-1 loss to North Dakota was, it’s an encouraging sign that the Fighting Hawks are fighting back to even the series, beating Minnesota 26-13 in Saturday’s game and spending most of the night in the game. mastered the game. Though it was close at the end with the Golden Gophers scoring two in the third period to narrow it down to a one-goal game, North Dakota held it back.

SCOREBOARD: View all scores from the weekend

It doesn’t get any easier for North Dakota as it heads to St. Cloud State this weekend for a matchup with the Huskies. That gives us a better idea of ​​what kind of team the Fighting Hawks really are.

8. Cornell (8-1) | Previous: NR

Welcome to my Power 10 rankings, Cornell. It’s been a while.

Since the loss to Harvard on Nov. 5, the Big Reds have started rolling, winning their last six games. The most recent win came 6-4 over Boston University at Madison Square Garden last weekend to win the Red Hot Hockey title. It is Cornell’s third straight win in this event.

Offensively, Cornell has had plenty of production from senior striker Max Andreev and junior striker Matt Stienburg. Both have 13 points each, which equals the team leader.

The Big Red heads to St. Lawrence for a game on Friday and Clarkson on Saturday.

9. Notre Dame (10-3) | Previous: 9

The Fighting Irish was scheduled to play Boston College on Friday, but the game was postponed due to COVID issues with the Eagles. So Notre Dame got the weekend off after they conquered Michigan the weekend before.

Since there’s no gameplay to talk about and the Fighting Irish is relatively new to the Power 10, here’s a fun fact about them: they lead the nation in penalty kill rate at a wild 93.9 percent.

Next up is a weekend series with Ohio State.

10. Minnesota (9-7) | Previous: 8

The Golden Gophers took a massive win against North Dakota on Friday night, winning 5-1. Even though they fell 3-2 in Game 2, the story of the weekend for them was that amazing performance in Game 1.

You may be wondering why they dropped two places after taking a big win over the Fighting Hawks. The reason for this is their overall inconsistency. In the eight weekend sets so far, they’ve split five, swept two and swept once.

The ultimate test comes this weekend against rival Michigan. That should be a great series and will either send the Gophers higher on this list or repel them.