Live Cricket Score – New Zealand vs India, 1st Test – Day 5 | Cricbuzz.com

Jadeja kept chipping to put India on top.

That’s it for us humans! I hope you enjoyed this cracker. Until next time then…

Great test match. IND couldn’t overcome the slowness of the field enough to get 20 wickets. They managed 19. Not many test attacks would have done that. Jamieson, Southee, Latham, Ashwin, Jadeja, Iyer, Axar, they all played a great game. 10:57 am ?? November 11, 2021

Rachin Ravindra hitting 91 balls undefeated in fourth innings to save a Test in India on debut is a serious effort 10:56 am ?? November 11, 2021

That’s that…

The players shake hands and it is a tie. New Zealand’s last-wicket partnership played 52 deliveries to deny India a win. Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra will be extremely happy with this effort. New Zealand now travels to Mumbai with a 0-0 deficit.

On borrowed time…… Need to grab hold of those sharp opportunities. Pretty solid resistance though 10:49 am ?? November 11, 2021

Anyone else watching #INDvsNZ? How goods test cricket? 10:46 am ?? November 11, 2021

In case you’re wondering about the light, it’s good to carry on for now…

Skin of their teeth. The light will go out any moment now. What a finish 10:36 ?? November 11, 2021

Nine down

Perpendicular to the front and Southee is lbw. Jadeja gets another and Southee missed a straight. Takes a rating and loses that too.

Two wickets away

India took the second new ball and immediately Ashwin took more. He also forced Jamieson to get one to Pujara on a leg slip, but he was too late to respond. India didn’t have to wait long, though, as Jadeja trapped Jamieson in the next over. Two more wickets in the barn. New Zealand has to survive here for 40 minutes (11 overs).

Drama and action

More drama in the middle. Blundell was fired and it turned out to be a curious dismissal. He tried to defend himself from the front foot and it took the inside half of the bat and proceeded to clip the brace from the leg stump. At first, it looked like the ball would miss the leg stump. He would find himself unhappy. Ashwin was the successful bowler.

Ravindra was then assigned LBW, but the impact seemed from the outside. He rightly reviewed and reversed the decision. Another bad decision in this game.

Intense session

The Indian spin trio races through the overs. On the other hand, Blundell and Ravindra are determined to defend. Looking for a wicket, India took a rating against Blundell for an LBW. But it seemed pretty obvious that it turned one leg down. The ball tracker confirmed the same.

The captain back in the cabin

That is a huge blow to New Zealand. Williamson played back on a pitch that stayed quite low and got caught up front by Jadeja. The spinner pushed it through faster and got the desired result.

Something to hope for for India, thanks to Ashwin breaking a solid partnership and Jadeja having Taylor slapped just before Tea! #INDvNZ #KanpurTest @Fancricket12 8:45 am ?? November 11, 2021

Five down and in a place of burden

In India, slow rotating wickets are all about playing the patience game. One wicket can always lead to another two-three or even four wickets. India has played the patience game quite well so far. And they are now being rewarded for that.

Right after the tea break, Axar created a bit of randomness with the one that didn’t turn much as Nicholls played inside the line to get stuck up front.

New Zealand is now five behind.

Opportunities for India?

India took wickets at regular intervals in the afternoon session to give themselves a chance to bowl out New Zealand on the final day of the opening test. At Tea, the visitors were 125 for 4, still needing 159 for an unlikely win.

A few hours ago, when the second session started, there was excitement in the Indian camp after Umesh Yadav ended Will Someville’s hard knock (36 from 110 balls) with the short ball from around the wicket. During his stay at the fold, the night watchman had shown some discomfort against the short ball, and he eventually fell on a bouncer from Umesh. Shubman Gill also played a part in the dismissal when he took a great running flyout out of his leg.

Kane Williamson, who replaced the night watchman, stuck to New Zealand’s maxim to wipe out the Indian spin trio. There were a few moments when it felt like the New Zealand skipper wanted to change the pattern of the side – once playing on an Axar Patel loft and also showing a touch of finesse by putting in a sumptuous cover drive against Ishant Sharma. However, barring the fleeting moments of aggression, Williamson and Tom Latham intended to offer their broad swords to India.

After a long vigil at the crease, Latham may have lost his focus as he tried the cut against Ashwin and chopped one on the stumps. The hallmark of Latham’s innings was the way he used the depth of the fold to play back against good length deliveries and his ability to crack the sweep while facing the spinners. Ross Taylor, who hit number five, wasn’t as confident. The veteran tends to battle slow orthodox bowlers with the left arm. So it was no surprise that Ajinkya Rahane used both of his left arm spinners – R Jadeja and Axar Patel. Right before tea, Taylor missed Jadeja’s slider and got stuck in the front. The wicket would have given India some hope of forcing a result in the final session.

And the breakthrough…

Ashwin has broken another stubborn stance this time. After assembling a grainy fifty, Latham chopped one on the stumps. Since the deck stays low, these aren’t the easiest songs to play the cut. However, Latham tried one and paid the price. End of a daring innings.

With that wicket, Ashwin has also gone past Harbhajan’s number in Test cricket.

Gritty fifty

Latham has again with stone walls india. He has displayed good defense and temperament, twinned with the occasional sweep. Meanwhile, Williamson played a fine loft shot against Axar and then used the drive against Ishant. But other than those two shots, it was mostly cricket attrition shown by the visitors.

Wicket… first ball after the break!

Umesh broke the stubborn stance right after the break! The plan was to cut it short and it worked. Umesh hit one of them around the wicket and Somerville’s pull-without-much-conviction ended up in Gill’s hands at fine leg. Good running catch from the fielder.

Oh, India needed that wicket.

New Zealand and percentage of cricket

Tom Latham and William Somerville held on to playing a cricket attrition as New Zealand went into lunch on the final day of the opening Test against India without losing a single wicket in the morning session.

The key to the morning session was the first hour India would have looked to make incisions. However, the night watchman Somerville (36*) and Latham (35*) were able to adapt to the slow nature of the track and waded through the first hour. Somerville was even judicious in his selection of shots and showed a watertight defence, interspersed with a few shots behind square on the outside of Umesh Yadav. Meanwhile, the Indian tempo duo couldn’t match their New Zealand counterparts in swing generation.

In desperation, India even took a review when it appeared that Tom Latham was stuck outside the line of the off-stump as he faced R Jadeja. The review confirmed the same. On the other hand, the southpaw used his time-tested swing to keep the scorecard moving. In an attempt to break through the stubborn stance, Rahane introduced his third spinner Axar Patel.

Axar, who took his fourth haul of five wicket in the first essay, stuck to his plan to mainly bowl with a flatter lane and look for lbws and bowleds. In the 30th, he nearly overtook Somerville with a faster delivery, but Somerville blocked it at the ‘nth’ moment. At the end of the session, R Ashwin replaced R Jadeja, but despite the delivery occasionally going off deck, he too was unable to find that elusive breakthrough as New Zealand reached 79/1 at the break.

On a slow track, New Zealand has frustrated Indian spinners. The odd ball stays low, but the cracks don’t line up with the stumps. So a batter can still adapt to the slow nature of the field and play with a certain amount of confidence on the last day.

Lost rating

India seems to be getting frustrated because they haven’t taken a wicket yet. As a result, they took the rating against Latham for a pound, but it seemed pretty obvious to the naked eye that the impact was from the outside. The review confirmed the same. Lost rating.

New Zealand chip gone

Nighwatchman Somerville plays with a positive intention and that is good for New Zealand. He played back on a few deliveries from Umesh and squared off a few shots from the outside. Barring a few hiccups, Latham and Somerville are off to a good start. In fact, Somerville has used the fold nicely.

Meanwhile, Ishant is back on the field and bowling.

injury problems

Saha is off the field again because he still suffers from a neck problem. KS Bharat acts as the substitute wicket-keeper. Meanwhile, Ishant appears to have injured his finger while making a stop – the first ball of the day’s game. He is off the field for the time being with Suryakumar as a substitute. A few injury issues for India.

Pitch Report: “It hasn’t deteriorated as much as expected, it still looks good. There are a few cracks, but they are too full or too wide. The areas where the spinners usually bowl look good. It will still be a lot hard work.” consider Deep Dasgupta and Simon Dol.

It has been a good quality test match so far. And the quality of the players has shown all 4 days. NZ’s pace looked deadlier than India’s and vice versa for the spin department. @fancricket12 03:42 ?? November 11, 2021

New Zealand should have gone with Mitchell Santner instead of Rachin Ravindra and should have played Wagner over Somerville. Both could have taken care of New Zealand in this test. @Fancricket12 #INDvsNZ @cricketwallah 03:21 am ?? November 11, 2021

foreplay:

Nine wickets in hand. Still 280 to get. Or is the draw a realistic option for New Zealand? After a day when the visitors seemed to have a chance to ram home the advantage, they now have the formidable task of chasing a substantial target on a carrying throw against the spider trio. Or survive the day and win a tie.

What about the home team? At 51 to 5, India seemed to be in all sorts of trouble. However, the man of the moment – Shreyas Iyer – again paddled through tricky stages and took India to pole position. It was a memorable debut for Iyer, as he also broke a hundred in the first dig. Saha, who suffers from a neck problem, also played his part with an undefeated fifty. Axar and Ashwin also made helpful contributions.

New Zealand has not won a test in India in over three decades. As we enter the final day of the Kanpur test, it seems that they will not be able to repeat the historic feat at Wankhede Stadium in 1988-89. However, the cliché goes that cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties.