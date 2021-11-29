What Iowa Football Coach Ferentz Said About Big 10 Title Game Matchup

The Minnesota-Wisconsin football game was on TV Saturday at Kirk Ferentz’s Iowa City home as he was surrounded by family and celebrated a belated Thanksgiving. The 23-year-old Iowa head coach knew what was at stake for his soccer team.

I was trying not to get too emotional about it, Ferentz said Sunday, less than 24 hours after Minnesota’s win combined with Iowas Friday’s win in Nebraska sent the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten Conference title game against Michigan. As the game progressed, it became clear that this might become a reality. When the final whistle went off, it was a very good feeling for us. I’m just really happy for our players, everyone involved, the staff.

Getting the chance to play in the championship game is always special. And we certainly took the hard road to get there.

Iowa players returned to the team facility on Sunday after winning four consecutive games to take the outright West Division title. The Hawkeyes will treat this as a normal game week film study and meetings were on Sundays; exercises on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; a day off Thursday; and then final preparations and travel to Indianapolis on Friday.

Ferentz and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on a media call at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Fox television matchup between No. 12 Iowa (10-2) and the second-ranked Wolverines (11-1).

Here are some of the highlights.

Ferentz will “probably” make an announcement at Iowas starting Tuesday as quarterback.

Spencer Petras or Alex Padilla?

Ferentz was not ready to publicly reveal the direction the Hawkeyes would go in for the title game, adding that he hadn’t had a chance to talk to the players after they had Saturday off.

Overall, I was happy with both guys, Ferentz said. I think they both performed really well over the year.

Ferentz rejected the idea of ​​keeping the decision a secret after Tuesday, saying Michigan would prepare for both quarterbacks anyway. Petras, who has started 17 games for Iowa, came off the bench to win Iowas’ comeback 28-21 in Nebraska. Padilla, the more mobile option of the two, led the Hawkeyes to three straight wins against Northwestern, Minnesota and Illinois, but went 12-for-31 in the last two games.

Well, probably say something Tuesday, Ferentz said. It’s not like you’re trying to hold back. I just want to have a chance to visit with the team, visit with the staff and make good progress.

Monday update: Iowas depth chart mentioned Petras No. 1 and Padilla No. 2. Ferentz will meet the media on Tuesday.

What about the flu virus?

Petras and Padilla both caught the flu last week in what was a key team-wide problem for Nebraska’s prep. Ferentz admitted that was why offensive linemen Connor Colby and Mason Richman were drawn in the second half of Friday’s game.

It was a matter of how long guys could stay there, Ferentz said, adding that preliminary reports on Sunday’s flu are really good. Hopefully it will run its course, or at least it was at the end of it. Made for an interesting week, to say the least.

Ferentz added that he was not aware of any new injuries from the Nebraska game, but noted that cornerback Matt Hankins would not be available on Saturday.

Raised praise for Aidan Hutchinson’s defensive end in Michigan

Ferentz said that during his six years as an offensive line coach in the NFL, there were two players who were just as problematic as anyone else you’ve come across John Randle of the Minnesota Vikings and Howie Long of the Oakland Raiders.

Mainly because they didn’t pick up plays. All the time, every game, Ferentz added. They kept you up at night wondering how they were going to disrupt things. And that’s what you’re looking at with No. 97.

That would be Hutchinson, who has suddenly entered the Heisman Trophy conversation after a three-sack performance in Ohio state thumping 42-27 Saturday took his season total to a school-record 13 sacks. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, Hutchinson could also be the talk of the town as the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Saturday’s game will offer Hutchinson a chance for another spotlight performance against an Iowa team that has had struggles at tackle and allowed 31 sacks.

He is elusive, strong and has such a great engine, said Ferentz.

Mutual respect between Ferentz, Harbaugh

Harbaugh played for the Baltimore Ravens in 1998, Ferentz’s last year on that NFL staff before being hired as Iowas head coach. Ferentz also stood on the sidelines as Iowa’s assistant in the No. 1 vs. 2 against Michigan in 1985, when Harbaugh was the Wolverines quarterback. The bottom line is that Ferentz shared his old respect for Harbaugh on Sunday.

Jim is a great person, from my point of view, and an excellent coach, Ferentz said.

And the feeling was clearly mutual from the Michigan bus, who once lived in Iowa City as a boy.

Nothing but respect at the highest level. Hardly anyone I respect anymore, Harbaugh said of Ferentz.

Harbaugh said that after a year with Ferentz in Baltimore, he continued to follow Ferentz’s career. When Harbaugh was Stanford’s head coach, former Iowa athletic director Bob Bowlsby was the AD. They would have conversations about Ferentz.

Someone who is interested in how they do things and what makes them successful and track record, Harbaugh said. Since I’ve been in the Big Ten as a coach, my opinion hasn’t changed.”

Who or what in Iowa impresses Harbaugh the most?

How conscientious they are in all three phases, Harbaugh said. He noted that he could see that Iowa spends a lot of time on special teams and respected that attention to detail.

It’s a finely tuned organization that knows what they’re doing, Harbaugh said. I’m a big fan of the rear (Tyler Goodson). Really like the quarterback (Petras). The linebacker (Jack Campbell). They have really good players.

Harbaugh got a follow-up question about Campbell, whose 124 tackles are by far the most on the Hawkeyes. Only two other teammates (Seth Benson with 89 tackles and Jack Koerner with 76) have more than 48. Campbell, who also has two defensive touchdowns, should have a good shot at first-team recognition this week.

He has a nose for the ball. That’s probably about the best you can say about the linebacker, Harbaugh said. Someone who shows where the ball is again and again.”