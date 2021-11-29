Emma Raducanu’s triumphant return to London comes with nostalgia

LONDON — Emma Raducanu was about to enter the arena of the Royal Albert Hall, but first came a speech. Andrew Castle, a former UK No. 1 himself, hosted the long-running Champions Tennis event and he tried to summarize what had happened since Raducanu last played in London. Even he seemed surprised at all this.

She had made a name for herself at Wimbledon, where she made a journey from high school student to overnight sensation after winning her first three matches to make it to the second week. A retirement against Ajla Tomljanovic put an end to her hopes there, but a few weeks later the famous and improbable victory of the US Open followed.

Castle roared to the crowd, “Who are you all here for?” Only one name came back to him, the one sung at Flushing Meadows and WTA events: “Emma!”

“She was a student a few weeks ago,” Castle bellowed. “Now she only has one name.”

Raducanu walked down the stairs and onto the field. She had arrived to officially return to the city where she grew up, at a location just five miles from Wimbledon and just a little further from her hometown of Bromley.

It was not, as it happened, a particularly competitive event. It was an exhibition, one in which her opponent, World No. 85 and friend Elena-Gabriela Ruse, twice asked one of the ball boys and girls to fill in for the storage of their new idol. Both looked quite starstruck.

But the event always had a royal aura. The venue – the illustrious Royal Albert Hall, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary – has set the stage for some of the most defining characters of their generations, from the Beatles at the dawn of their power in 1963 and later to just about any iconic entertainment figure you’ll see. can name. On that list is Raducanu, who now sits in Britain’s sporting landscape as a young queen, whose first name is all that needs to be sung, and who is now answering questions about whether she will become the country’s sports star of the year. Everything about Sunday added to the great sense of arrival on the journey she’s been on since the summer. But it was also kind of a roundabout moment.

In her court interview, she said she had previously attended the Champions Tennis event at the age of six, when her father, Ian, took her. She sat on the top deck “unable to see the players or the ball” hoping to catch a glimpse of the event’s signature impostor, Mansour Bahrami, holding five balls in one hand.

“It’s pretty surreal to play the same courts I once saw growing up,” she said.

Emma Raducanu played at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on her return. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

The event itself is also a testament to how far she’s come. Champions Tennis has been held annually in London since 1997, when John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg competed against each other in an exhibition, years after their last meeting. Now it only invites back those who have made it to the sport’s pantheons – players must have ever topped the world rankings, reached a Grand Slam final, or achieved success in the Davis Cup. Raducanu, who turned 19 earlier this month, is a rare teen to play the event.

The match again showed the class of Raducanu. She took Ruse apart in the familiar fashion, hitting long, tight groundstrokes from the baseline as her opponent tried to exploit a potential preseason weakness: the drop shot. But the main theme was her return home to a crowd that hasn’t seen her since Wimbledon.

At the end of the warm-up, a deep male voice broke the silence: “We love you, Emma!” She smiled gracefully as the rest of the crowd grinned in agreement. Then came another arrogant voice, this time from a little boy on the top deck of the crowd: “Emma, ​​will you marry me?” This time she was a little more stumped.

“It was great to play at home for everyone here,” she said. “I felt it from the moment I walked away – it was an incredible atmosphere – and I really enjoyed playing here.”

The impact of Raducanu was obvious. She told Vogue in a recent interview that “there wasn’t a woman that made me think, ‘Wow, I want to be like her'”. that feeling.

As she began her farewell to the field, Raducanu smashed signed balls into the crowd, causing a young girl sitting high to lean as far over the edge as she could. Castle interrupted the microphone and asked her not to be so eager. “Emma will get you a ball,” he said.

And so Raducanu hit a ball to the boy on the upper deck, who probably couldn’t see much of her or the game that had just been played below.