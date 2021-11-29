Canadiens will have 2 people, Jeff Gorton and new GM overseeing hockey operations, says Geoff Molson





The Montreal Canadiens’ hockey operations will be led by both new executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and a new general manager, owner Geoff Molson said Monday. Molson addressed the media for the first time on Sunday since the resignation of general manager Marc Bergevin, assistant general manager Trevor Timmins and vice president of communications Paul Wilson. “I think that this team and this organization would be better run with two people in charge of hockey operations,” Molson said. The Canadiens hired Gorton on a “long-term” contract, Molson said. Gorton, 53, was the general manager of the New York Rangers for six years before being fired last May. He also spent time as an assistant general manager for the Boston Bruins. Molson says the search process for a new GM will begin immediately and be completed as soon as possible, and said the GM must communicate in both English and French. The Canadiens’ 6-15-2 start this season was “unacceptable,” Molson said. “A new start. I am convinced that this organization needs a fresh start,” said Molson. “At this stage, a fresh start is not so much at the team level, but rather at the management level.” Despite the changes in management, Molson confirmed that his role with the Canadiens as chairman of the team will not change. Bergevin has served as general manager of the Canadiens since 2012, after serving as assistant general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks and director of player personnel. The 56-year-old was in the final year of his contract with the Canadiens as speculation about his future swirled. Molson said the team’s poor performances in previous seasons and the fact that he was nearly knocked out by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs last year has caused some hesitation about whether or not to renew his contract with Bergevin. Molson said Logan Mailloux’s controversial selection of the team in last summer’s NHL Draft was not one of his reasons for letting Bergevin go. The development of prospects for the Canadiens has also come under fire in recent years, leading to the resignation of Timmins, who was also in charge of amateur scouting. Molson said the team has had three top-10 picks (since 2012), including two at No. 3, and neither of them are with the team. “In this competition, with the salary cap and the importance of developing players, it is essential to succeed if we have a chance at a top pick. It gives us a greater potential to win,” said Molson. Molson confirmed he and Bergevin spoke on Sunday, just as Bergevin was leaving COVID-19 protocol after testing positive on Nov. 19, and a day after the Canadiens defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 in Pittsburgh. The Canadiens play the Vancouver Canucks at the Bell Center on Monday night. (Photo: David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

