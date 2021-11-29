Rochard Accepts 2022 U.S. Women’s Softball Team Selection Test Invitation





OKLAHOMA CITY Virginia Tech senior softball Keely Rocherd has been invited to participate in the 2022 USA Softball Women’s National Team (WNT) Selection Trials, USA Softball announced on Sunday. The athletes who have accepted the invitation to try out will compete for a spot on the 18-player roster for the 2022 USA WNT that will compete in the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Ala. Virginia Tech senior softballhas been invited to participate in the 2022 USA Softball Women’s National Team (WNT) Selection Trials, USA Softball announced on Sunday. The athletes who have accepted the invitation to try out will compete for a spot on the 18-player roster for the 2022 USA WNT that will compete in the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Ala. The senior will head to Vero Beach, Florida January 1-6 to compete at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex. She joins an invitee list of current and former athletes from seven athletic conferences, including four from the ACC. “Being invited to the USA Women’s National Team tryout is a huge honor for Keely. She has put in the work, continues to improve and is a great ambassador for our softball program,” head coach Pete D’Amour said. “I know she will represent herself and Virginia Tech in the best possible light. We are excited for her.” Rochard is coming out of a 2021 season in which she was named a First Team All-American by the NFCA, only the third All-American in program history and the second First Team roster. She finished the season in the top three in all NCAA Division I in strikeouts, shutouts and wins for the second consecutive season. The righthander finished first in the ACC with 348 strikeouts, 29 wins and 13 shutouts. In addition to All-American honors, Rochard was named ACC Pitcher of the Year, ACC Pitcher of the Week (three times) and NFCA Division I Pitcher of the Week (twice) throughout the season. She threw two no-hitters in the 2021 season, the sixth and seventh in her career. In the 2021 NCAA tournament, Rochard went 4-2 in her six starts, keeping her opponents at a .196 batting average in 37.0 innings. She struckout 49 batters to become the first pitcher in Hokies history to go unbeaten, 3-0 at the NCAA Regionals. Complete list of athletes participating in the 2022 USA WNT Selection Trials.

