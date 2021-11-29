College football rankings: Michigan rises to No. 2, Oklahoma State to top five in CBS Sports 130

While Georgia has remained the No. 1 team for most of the season, few places in the CBS Sports 130 — our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team in college football — have sparked as much intrigue as No. 2.

Since Alabama lost to Texas A&M in early October and the Bulldogs moved to the No. 1 spot, CBS Sports 130 has seen the shares of the other College Football Playoff and National Championship contenders rise and fall from No. 2. Some teams have fallen from No. No. 2 the spot after a loss, as Ohio State did this week after the loss to Michigan, while others were “crushed” by another contender after an impressive win. Since Georgia took over No. 1, we’ve seen Iowa, Cincinnati, Alabama and Ohio State all occupy the seat behind the Bulldogs, and now there is a new member of the No. 2 club with Michigan.

Michigan’s jump from No. 5 to No. 2 provides examples of both the drop for the Buckeyes (dropping five places to No. 7) after the loss and a Wolverines team taking a deserved jump ahead of other contenders after the win. When Cincinnati and Alabama were bumped from No. 2 earlier this year, there were no losses. Those same two teams continue to top the rankings, completing the top four with the Bearcats at number 3 and the Crimson Tide at number 4.

Oklahoma State confirmed its case as one of the top teams in the country with its win against Oklahoma, moving up two spots to No. 5. The Cowboys skipped a Notre Dame team that remained at No. 6 after finishing the season with a win over Stanford to end 11-1.

Making it to the ACC Atlantic Division emphatically proved to be a blow for Wake Forest, as the Demon Deacons moved up six places to number 15, and San Diego State also took a step up (from number 24 to number 20) after the division title victory against Boise State on Friday. For more on the most notable and dramatic changes in this week’s CBS Sports 130, check out the Mover’s Report below the top 25 chart.

College football pundits from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-130 on our ranking page.

1 Georgia 12-0 1 2 Michigan 11-1 5 3 Cincinnati 12-0 4 4 Alabama 11-1 3 5 State of Oklahoma 11-1 7 6 our lady 11-1 6 7 Ohio state 10-2 2 8 Baylor 10-2 8 9 be miss 10-2 10 10 Michigan state 10-2 11 11 Oklahoma 10-2 9 12 Oregon 10-2 13 13 BYU 10-2 14 14 Pittsburgh 10-2 17 15 Wake Forest 10-2 21 16 Utah 9-3 16 17 Iowa 10-2 20 18 Houston 11-1 19 19 NC state 9-3 23 20 State of San Diego 11-1 24 21 Louisiana 11-1 22 22 UTSA 11-1 12 23 Clemson 9-3 26 24 Arkansas 8-4 25 25 Wisconsin 8-4 15

Biggest movers

No. 58 Texas (+20): Texas is back (in the top 60)! The Longhorns won’t be bowling and have an absolutely crucial offseason ahead of them to correct the issues that led to the late season collapse in Year 1 with Steve Sarkisian, but beating Kansas State to finish the year will require an adjustment to our FBS-wide rankings.

Texas is back (in the top 60)! The Longhorns won’t be bowling and have an absolutely crucial offseason ahead of them to correct the issues that led to the late season collapse in Year 1 with Steve Sarkisian, but beating Kansas State to finish the year will require an adjustment to our FBS-wide rankings. No. 59 Virginia Tech (+15): Achieving bowl eligibility with a rivalry win under an interim coach shows a strong level of buy-in from a Hokies roster that could have otherwise contained it following the sacking of Justin Fuente. Beating a solid Virginia team brings the Hokies to 6-6 for the season and one spot for the Wahoos in the CBS Sports 130.

Achieving bowl eligibility with a rivalry win under an interim coach shows a strong level of buy-in from a Hokies roster that could have otherwise contained it following the sacking of Justin Fuente. Beating a solid Virginia team brings the Hokies to 6-6 for the season and one spot for the Wahoos in the CBS Sports 130. No. 33 Minnesota (+10): The Golden Gophers claimed Paul Bunyan’s Ax for the second time under PJ Fleck, defeating Wisconsin and finishing in a tie for second place in the Big Ten West with a 6-3 conference record and an 8-4 overall record. After numerous disappointing setbacks in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Gophers have regained the traction built from the breakthrough season with 11 wins in 2019.

The Golden Gophers claimed Paul Bunyan’s Ax for the second time under PJ Fleck, defeating Wisconsin and finishing in a tie for second place in the Big Ten West with a 6-3 conference record and an 8-4 overall record. After numerous disappointing setbacks in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Gophers have regained the traction built from the breakthrough season with 11 wins in 2019. New. 22 UTSA (-10): The bid for a 12-0 regular season came crashing down just before the finish when the Roadrunners lost 45-23 in North Texas this weekend. The loss didn’t affect UTSA’s chance of winning a title from Conference USA, which will play against Western Kentucky this weekend, but it did cost them in the rankings.

The bid for a 12-0 regular season came crashing down just before the finish when the Roadrunners lost 45-23 in North Texas this weekend. The loss didn’t affect UTSA’s chance of winning a title from Conference USA, which will play against Western Kentucky this weekend, but it did cost them in the rankings. No. 25 Wisconsin (-10): For most of the past month, the Badgers have been one of those teams that has suffered more losses than the quality of performance suggested, but adding that total to losses will result in a reversal of their rise in the rankings. Wisconsin may be one of the best 8-4 teams in the country, but 8-4 isn’t going to rank for top-15 considerations.

For most of the past month, the Badgers have been one of those teams that has suffered more losses than the quality of performance suggested, but adding that total to losses will result in a reversal of their rise in the rankings. Wisconsin may be one of the best 8-4 teams in the country, but 8-4 isn’t going to rank for top-15 considerations. No. 28 Texas A&M (-10): The Aggies have a better win than Wisconsin with their Alabama win, but unlike the Badgers, this was not a team that moved up the rankings at the end of the season. Texas A&M lost its last two SEC games (at Ole Miss, at LSU), finishing 4-4 ​​in conference play and 8-4 overall.

Check out the rest of CBS Sports 130: Teams ranked 26-130